Mehbooba Mufti Questions Centre Over 'deliberately' Terminating Five J&K Employees

Hitting out at the Union government for terminating the services of five J&K employees including two police constables, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti questioned the government's steps alleging that they are deliberately firing Kashmiri government employees.

Taking to Twitter, Mufti shared a news article concerning the same and said, "On one hand GOI is recruiting retired security personnel from all over India for civilian posts in J&K. But at the same time they are deliberately firing Kashmiri govt employees to offset the balance in the administration & disempowering locals."

Notably, the Jammu & Kashmir government, on Wednesday, terminated five of its employees for having alleged terror links and working for them under the cover of being government employees in the Union Territory, reported ANI. Among the five suspended employees, Jammu and Kashmir Police Constable Tawseef Ahmed Mir has been reportedly accused of actively working for the terror outfit, Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, and has even tried to kill two of his police colleagues.

Apart from him, four others included a computer operator from Srinagar Ghulam Hassan Parray, a teacher from Awantipora Arshid Ahmad Das, a Police constable from Baramulla Shahid Hussain Rather, and Nursing Orderly & Health Dept from Kupwara Sharafat A Khan. All of them have been suspended for having terror links in the valley.

Each one of them has been alleged of being involved in several terrorist outfits in Jammu and Kashmir and were further operating as normal civilians under the disguise of government employees. As a result, they have been terminated under Article 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution of India in view of the interest of the "security of the state". It has been recommended by the designated committee in J&K to scrutinise and recommend such cases.

J&K govt works on identifying terrorists working as government employees

Notably, the Jammu and Kashmir government had constituted a Special Task Force (STF) to recommend the names of the employees who are involved with such terrorist groups. Earlier in July last year, around 11 employees in Jammu and Kashmir were suspended on the same grounds. Among them, two were identified as the sons of Hizbul Mujahideen founder Syed Salahudin.

