Mehbooba Mufti Questions Delay In ‘Article 370 Hearing’ As CJI Lands In Kashmir

PDP Chief and Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti on Friday raked up the issue of delay in hearing of a petition filed against Abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A. The tweet by PDP Chief comes a couple of hours after Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud landed in Kashmir to take par lt in the National Conference on Legal Aid Services in which over 200 Supreme Court and High Court judges are taking part.

Mehbooba Mufti, who is presently on her four-day-long visit to Jammu, tweeted,” Welcome CJI to Kashmir. Article 370 - a constitutional commitment of this nation to the people of J&K was illegally revoked. This is despite earlier SC rulings against its abrogation. It's been four years yet the matter is still pending before the honourable court”

“Thousands of our youngsters are languishing behind bars without recourse to a trial. The process itself has become the punishment. J&K acceded to India out of choice & not compulsion. Then why is it being deprived of basic fundamental rights & guarantees given by the Constitution itself? I earnestly hope your presence throws light upon these pressing issues,” her tweet further read.

Bhartiya Janta Party has slammed Mehbooba Mufti for her comments on CJI’s J&K visit, BJP Spokesperson RS Pathania while terming Mehbooba as a synonym of failure said that the remark made by Mehbooba Mufti derogatory as Chief Justice of India is on an administrative visit, the comments being made are nothing but sheer frustration of Mehbooba Mufti as she failed as Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir as well as party president of PDP as she failed to keep her leaders intact.

Former JK Deputy CM and BJP leader Kavinder Gupta told Republic World that it is the prerogative of the Supreme Court to decide on Article 370; the bill was passed by both Houses of Parliament. “Mehbooba is rattled as terrorism has ended, stone pelting is nowhere to be seen, separatism is vanishing, and her dynasty politics is also dying. Those she is crying, they are the ones who acted against India. Abrogation of Article 370 led to visible changes in Jammu and Kashmir, but Mehbooba is trying to mislead people by digging up old feuds,” he added.

Ravinder Sharma, Congress Chief Spokesperson J&K, said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are waiting for a decision on the Abrogation of Article 370 as they have high hopes. “Anyone can appeal, if a former CM is appealing, then there should be a hearing, and it will happen as it is the court’s process. This should be looked into, and people have trust in the judiciary,” he said.