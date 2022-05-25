Mehbooba Mufti Runs Down Indian Judiciary Ahead Of Yasin Malik's Sentencing, Praises Pak

On Wednesday, People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti stirred a fresh controversy with a statement against the Indian judiciary. Just ahead of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front chief and pro-Pak separatist Yasin Malik's sentencing in the terror funding case, Mufti said that Pakistan's judiciary is better than the Indian judiciary. The remark comes after she contended that the Kashmir issue won't get resolved by awarding death penalty to Malik, who in another case was also charged with involvement in the 1989 kidnapping of Mehbooba Mufti's sister Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of then Union Home Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

Mehbooba Mufti, speaking to the media, remarked, "A man was lynched in Pakistan, they sentenced 6 people to death by hanging & 12 others to life imprisonment. Several Akhlaqs have been lynched here (India) after 2015. They're garlanded, not punished. That's the difference between their judiciary & this judiciary."

"It is unfortunate that they want to create Gujarat model in every state. They have no jobs for today's youth. Inflation is growing with each day," the PDP chief added, minutes after absolving terrorists of blame for the murder of J&K policeman Saifullah Qadri on Tuesday, May 24, in an attack in which his minor daughter also sustained bullet injuries.

Ex-Deputy CM of J&K Kavinder Gupta slams Mufti

Former Deputy CM of J&K and BJP leader Kavinder Gupta slammed Mufti for her statements. He said, "Kashmir is not a problem. They have made it like a problem. Kashmir was, is and will always be ours. Mufti praises Pakistan and once again her love towards the neighbouring country is exposed. Pakistan courts are better according to her. They are the people who are supporters of Yasin Malik. She wants Yasin Malik to be forgiven, how shameful."

Earlier, Mehbooba Mufti slammed the Centre by saying that the Kashmir issue won't get resolved by awarding death penalty to Yasin Malik. Mufti refrained from condemning the Pakistan-backed terrorist despite him pleading guilty before the court, and instead blamed the Centre for pursuing a 'muscular policy'.

She said, "Jammu and Kashmir is a political issue. Many people here have been hanged, many were sentenced to life imprisonment. This did not help resolve the Kashmir issue but complicated it further. I feel that the consequences of the muscular policy of India won't be good. The situation is deteriorating by the day. The issue is getting complicated instead of being resolved."

NIA court convicts Yasin Malik

A special NIA court, on May 19, convicted Yasin Malik after he pleaded guilty to all charges against him. According to the case registered by the NIA in 2017, Malik formed the Joint Resistance Leadership along with Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umer Farooq in 2016 in order to support the cause of J&K's secession from India.

NIA accused the separatists were mobilising money from all possible sources including the Hawala network to fuel unrest and support terror activities in J&K.

The Court maintained that Malik played a vital role in orchestrating protests, citing his Facebook chats that showed stone-pelting incidents were a part of a well-planned conspiracy. The agency highlighted that the JKLF leader had set up elaborate mechanism across the world to raise funds to carry out terrorist and other unlawful activities in the name of 'freedom struggle'.

The agency also mentioned that Malik had a close association with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) as well, which was evident from an email exchange. Several others such as Geelani's son-in-law Altaf Ahmed Shah, his close aide Ayaz Akbar, businessman Zahoor Ahmed Watali; Peer Saifullah, Mehrajuddin Kalwal, Nayeem Khan, Farooq Ahmed Dar, have all been charged under Sections 120B (Punishment for criminal conspiracy), 121 (Waging, or attempting to wage war, or abetting waging of war, against the Government of India), 121A and 124A of the IPC and Sections of the UAPA.