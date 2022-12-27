Mehbooba Mufti Salutes Rahul Gandhi's 'indomitable Courage'; 'Will Join Bharat Jodo Yatra'

People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said that she will join Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra'. The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said that it is her duty to stand with someone who has the courage to challenge "fascist forces".

Taking to Twitter, Mehbooba Mufti said that she was invited to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Tuesday. Saluting Rahul Gandhi's "indomitable courage", the ex-CM said she will join his march 'towards a better India'.

"I've been formally invited to join @RahulGandhi ji for his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir today. Salute his indomitable courage & I believe it is my duty to stand with someone who has the courage to challenge fascist forces. Will be joining him in his march towards a better India," Mufti said.

Ive been formally invited to join @RahulGandhi ji for his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir today. Salute his indomitable courage & I believe it is my duty to stand with someone who has the courage to challenge fascist forces. Will be joining him in his march towards a better India. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) December 27, 2022

Congress recently also sent invited to several leaders of non-BJP parties, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, BSP president Mayawati, SP MLA Shivpal Singh Yadav, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Omprakash Rajbhar and Communist Party of India secretary Atul Anjan among others.

Several actors such as Kamal Haasan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Riya Sen also participated in the yatra.

The Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir yatra has traversed more than 2,800 kilometres so far through 10 states. Presently the yatra is on winter break and will resume on January 3. Starting on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, the foot march will conclude in Kashmir early next year.