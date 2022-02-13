Mehbooba Mufti Says 'will Fight Tooth & Nail For Hijab, Don't Know About Aroosa'

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party supremo Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said that she will fight tooth and nail in support of Hijabs in education institutions. The PDP leader claimed that there is an attempt to divide the country.

On Srinagar student Aroosa Parvaiz, who topped class 12 board exams in the science stream, and has become a victim of online trolls from not covering her head in a Facebook post, Mehbooba said that she doesn't know Aroosa but "will fight tooth and nail for Hijab".

'I fear BJP won't stop at Hijab'

Attacking Bharatiya Janata Party, she said, "I fear BJP won't stop at Hijab. They will come for other symbols of Muslims and erase all. For Indian Muslims it is not enough to be an Indian, they have to be BJP as well."

Class 12 topper toxically trolled for not wearing Hijab

Aroosa Parwaiz was viciously frood on social media as many criticised her for not wearing hijab. However, the Class 12 exams topper said that Hijab does not define anyone's religious identity and shouldn't be worn just for the sake of it. She added that she was not bothered by negative comments, although the comments were upsetting. as she loved God more than people who trolled her.

Karnataka Hijab controversy

The controversy row had started towards December end last year when a few students in Hijabs (headscarves) were denied entry to a government pre-university (PU) college in Udupi in Karnataka. As a counter, some Hindu students turned up wearing saffron scarves.

On Thursday, Karnataka High Court, after hearing a petition challenging the ban on hijabs in educational institutions, passed an interim order, asking students to refrain from 'religious things' at educational institutions till the disposal of the matter. The Supreme Court on Friday refused to urgently take up the Hijab issue, and said that it would protect the Constitutional rights of every citizen and take up cases at "appropriate time."