Mehbooba Mufti Seeks Jaishankar's Help To Renew Passport; 'Want To Take Mother To Mecca'

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has written to External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar seeking his intervention in the renewal of her passport, claiming that she has been waiting for it for the last three years. Mehbooba said that she and her mother applied for passport renewal in March 2020, but the J&K CID gave a report that stated they would undermine national security. She also wrote that it has become a norm to arbitrarily reject passport applications.

Mufti said she moved the Jammu and Kashmir High Court and after three years, the judge instructed that the Regional Passport Office in Srinagar must not act as CID's mouthpiece by denying passports on vague grounds.

'No positive response yet'

Explaining her situation, the former Jammu and Kashmir CM, wrote, "In my case, I was asked to approach the Passport Authority of India which I have done multiple times since 2021. Unfortunately, I have not received a positive response yet. The inordinate and deliberate delay in issuing my passport is a grave violation of my fundamental right. If suspending my basic rights in a democracy like ours is done with such brazen impunity and contempt, one can't imagine what an ordinary Kashmiri goes through."

In the letter, Mufti also mentioned her daughter and said that she had applied for passport renewal but that is also getting delayed. Mufti claimed that Passport Office in Srinagar is failing in doing its duty. She wrote, "My daughter Iltija applied for her passport renewal in June 2022. Her application too is in limbo and it seems that the Passport Office in Srinagar is yet again failing to discharge its duty."

'Want to take mother to Mecca', says Mehbooba Mufti

Asking for Jaishankar's intervention, she emphasised that for the last three years, she has been waiting to take her mother on pilgrimage. Mufti wrote, "For the past three years, I have been waiting eagerly to take my mother on a pilgrimage to Mecca. As a daughter, I feel pained and anguished to be unable to fulfill such a simple wish because of petty politics."