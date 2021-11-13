Mehbooba Mufti Slams BJP-RSS For 'hijacking' Hinduism & Hindutva; Draws ISIS Parallel

After Rahul Gandhi, ex-Jammu-Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday, targetted the BJP and RSS. Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, she claimed the saffron parties had hijacked both Hindutva and Hinduism and did not teach the religion's actual teachings. Her comments come a day after ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi stirred controversy while opining on the difference between Hinduism and Hindutva.

Mufti: 'BJP & RSS hijacked Hindutva'

"Sanatan Dharm doesn't teach communalism. RSS & BJP, Jan Sangh have hijacked Hindutva & Hinduism in the name of their parties. The lessons which RSS and BJP teach is neither Hindutva nor Hinduism," she said. When asked if such organisations can be compared to ISIS, she replied, "Parties that want clashes between Hindus & Muslims can be compared not only with ISIS but also with other similar orgs which kill people in name of religion."

Rahul Gandhi: 'Hinduism and Hindutva are different'

Attacking Hindutva and the RSS again, ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday, claimed that BJP's 'hateful' ideology was eclipsing Congress' 'loving, nationalistic' ideology. Addressing Congress' Jan Jagran Abhiyan virtually, he claimed that while Hinduism did not propgate attacking minorities, Hindutva did. Gandhi is presumed to visiting London and addressed the Congress Social Media department workers virtually.

Opining on the difference between Hinduism and Hindutva, he added, "What is the difference between Hinduism & Hindutva, can they be the same thing? If they're the same thing, why don't they have the same name? They're obviously different things. Is Hinduism about beating a Sikh or a Muslim? Hindutva of course is."

Khurshid & Alvi kick up controversy

The Wayanad MP's comments come a day after Congress leader Rashid Alvi claimed that 'not all those who say Jai Shri Ram are saints'. Addressing the Kalki Mahotsav at Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, Alvi narrated a story from Ramayan where a 'demon' in the guise of a saint attempts to trick Lord Hanuman but is foiled by a cursed 'apsara' (nymph). The nymph allegedly points out to Hanuman that the saint who was urging him to 'have a bath and chant Jai Shri Ram' was a demon.