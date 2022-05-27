In an exclusive, Republic Media Network confronted Peoples Democratic Party's Mehbooba Mufti as she arrived at late Amreen Bhat's residence. On being asked about the rising terrorism in Kashmir, the PDP leader blamed the Central government for its policies.

'Kashmir is a problem': Mehbooba Mufti

Stating that Kashmir is a problem, the PDP chief claimed that dialogue is the only way to stop the bloodshed. Mufti added that former Prime Minister of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the only PM who had the solution to this issue, as under his regime dialogue and peace talk were adopted. She also said that Atal Ji and Lal Krishna Advani met Yasin Malik in the past after which the bloodshed stopped in the Valley.

"There is an issue. Kashmir is a problem, tourism doesn't bring normalcy. The government of India's muscular policies are the reason behind civilian killings in the Valley. Atal Bihari Vajpayee had addressed this issue in the realm of humanity, and the policy of dialogue was adopted. In the past, when Lal Krishna Advani and Vajpayee Ji met Yasin Malik, who has now received life imprisonment, a dialogue took place which made the condition in Jammu & Kashmir better and the bloodshed stopped. Dialogue is the only solution, peace is necessary now," said Mufti.

Mehbooba Mufti visits Amreen Bhat's residence, plays politics

PDP supremo Mehbooba Mufi on May 27 arrived at the residence of Amreen Bhat, who was heinously murdered at her doorstep in an attack, during which her 10-year-old nephew sustained injuries. Speaking from the very same doorstep, the PDP leader accused the Centre of increasing terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. Mufti, continuing her trend of giving terrorists a clean chit even as their attacks and murders have begun involving children, further termed the quick retaliation in the killing as “strange” and said that dialogue with Pakistan was the “only solution”. This was just hours after two terrorists involved in Bhat's murder were neutralised by the security forces.

Speaking after meeting Amreen Bhat's family, who have been unequivocal in calling terrorists out for what they are, Mufti said that civilian killing has become a common event in the Kashmir Valley. Mufti further alleged that the Centre’s “muscular policy” was responsible for the rise in terrorism. “The government’s muscular policy, the policy of oppression, means that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir gets worse by the day,” Mufti said while speaking to the media.

“The government claims that there are no problems in J&K. Civilians are being killed daily in J&K. The government is letting people die because it is a Muslim majority state,” Mufti horrifically said while accusing the BJP-led Central government of terrorist attacks in the region.

Mufti then batted for peace talks with Pakistan and called it the “only solution” to resolve rising terrorism in the region. She said that the “J&K issue can only be solved with dialogue.” Mufti on Thursday had expressed her sympathies over the killing of the TV actress and had questioned the government, “What will it take for the Centre to end this bloodshed?” However, she did not ask what it will take for terrorists to end the bloodshed.

Image: ANI, Republic World