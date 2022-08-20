Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has now entered the Delhi Liquor policy scam fray and slammed Congress for protesting against the Aam Aadmi Party and demanding Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's resignation. Taking to Twitter, the PDP chief stated that Congress is not able to rise above petty politics as they are creating division among the opposition parties. She said despite themselves being a victim of the central agency (Enforcement Directorate), the grand old party is "joining BJP's propaganda" and added that they should have instead united with opposition parties.

"Sad that Congress is unable to rise above party interests because AAP is a formidable opponent. Having been a victim themselves of ED onslaught yet they are joining BJPs propaganda. At a time when agencies are being weaponised, the Opposition should’ve rallied together (sic)," Mufti wrote on Twitter.

Congress protests against AAP over Delhi liquor policy row

On Saturday, Congress staged a massive protest outside the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office in Delhi, demanding Manish Sisodia's resignation a day after CBI's mega raids. The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee workers gathered in huge numbers and gheraoed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office, demanding the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia over the alleged scam.

Dramatic scenes were witnessed as the workers were seen hitting an effigy of Manish Sisodia with sticks and then burning it in the middle of the road. They also played drums and chanted slogans against the Kejriwal-led Delhi government. They flashed banners that stated 'Manish Sisodia Istifa do' ( Manish Sisodia should resign), 'AAP responsible for ruining youth's future'.

Earlier, Congress also demanded a probe in Punjab's Excise Policy. On Twitter, a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) of Punjab, Pargat Singh, said that an investigation against AAP's Manish Sisodia for the controversial Delhi excise policy should also include the recent Punjab excise policy, claiming that it was passed at his behest. "Let us wait for all the facts to emerge out," Singh wrote on Twitter.

Delhi's Excise Policy probe

In the alleged Delhi Excise Policy scam, the CBI in a statement said, "Irregularities were committed including in modifications in Excise Policy, extending undue favours to the licensees, waiver/reduction in licence fee, extension of L-1 license without approval etc." It was also alleged that Illegal gains on count of these acts were diverted to public servants concerned by private parties by making false entries in their books of accounts.

This comes after the CBI registered an FIR in the case, and named Manish Sisodia, the in-charge of Excise Policy, as accused number 1. The agency then, went on to conduct raids on August 17. Raids are underway at nearly 31 locations across the country, including in Delhi, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, and Bengaluru, which, so far, have led to the recovery of incriminating documents/articles, digital records etc.

