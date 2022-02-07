Mehbooba Mufti Slams J&K Delimitation Commission; 'trying To Implement Godse's Ideology'

A day after the Delimitation Panel put forth its proposal with regards to Jammu and Kashmir, member of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGP) and chief of People's Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti on Monday slammed it, saying that it was an attempt to implement Godse's ideology. Speaking to the media, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said that the plan was to implement the ideology of the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi throughout the nation, and the valley was just being used as an experimental laboratory.

"They are empowering themselves while disempowering everyone else," she said, adding that the meeting in this regard will be convened by the PAGP on February 23.

Delimitation proposal

The panel has redrawn the electoral map of the bifurcated Union territory by reconfiguring and renaming 28 new Assembly constituencies and deleting 19 Assembly segments in its interim report. The interim report, shared with the associate members two days ago, suggested that while the Kashmir division will get an additional seat in Kupwara, the Jammu region’s Udhampur and Kathua Main assembly segments will be split into four seats. Also, Kalakote, Suchetgarh and Raipur Domana assembly segments will be removed in the new electoral cartography.

The panel has also proposed reframing of Lok Sabha constituencies, with J&K earlier having five which included three seats from Kashmir and two from Jammu. In the Kashmir region, the three proposed Lok Sabha seats of Anantnag, Srinagar and Baramulla will also comprise 18 assembly segments – each with respective populations of 26.20 lakh, 26.66 lakh and 25.86 lakh, according to the draft report shared with the associate members. Also, the panel has suggested merging seven assembly segments, including the entire Poonch and some areas of the Rajouri district, which were earlier part of the Jammu Lok Sabha constituency, with the new Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency of Kashmir.

Before Mufti, rejecting the proposal, NC general secretary Mohd Ali Sagar said, "Every party said it is controversial and unacceptable. The parameters of Delimitation weren’t followed, they were ignored. This process was to happen in 2026 as passed by Parliament. It (delimitation) wasn’t according to the 2011 census. PAGD meeting has been called by Dr. Farooq Abdullah on February 13".

Also, Srinagar mayor and Apni Party leader Junaid Mattu said, "Draft by the Delimitation Commission is summarily rejected. It is an exercise without any basis in logic and rationality. It is not about what suits an individual or doesn’t suit an individual in a particular segment. It is a far bigger issue. Our stand is unambiguous on this".

