Countering Home Minister Amit Shah's outreach to Kashmiri youth, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday, stated that it was negated by J&K police slapping UAPA against students who celebrated Pakistan's victory against India in T20 cricket World cup 2020. Stating that Shah's 'Mann ki Baat' has started with UAPA, she slammed Centre's 'vindictive' actions. Urging Centre to understand why educated youth choose to identify with Pakistan, she said that Centre would alienate them further.

Mufti: 'UAPA will alienate youth further'

Mufti had previously questioned, "Why such anger against Kashmiris for celebrating Pak’s win? One hasn't forgotten how many celebrated by distributing sweets when J&K was dismembered & stripped of special status. Lets agree to disagree & take it in the right spirit like Virat Kohli who was the first to congratulate the Pakistani cricket team." Her comments were condemned by BJP, which alleged that she was on Pakistan's sides as she keeps batting for Indo-Pak talks.

On the other hand, Shah, who is on tour of J&K - his first since abrogating Article 370 - reached out to the Kashmiri youth. Addressing a public gathering in Srinagar on Monday, he said, "Farooq Sahab has suggested that the Indian government should talk to Pakistan. He is an experienced person who has served as the CM. But I want to tell Farooq Sahab and all of you that I will talk with my brothers and sisters of the Valley". Shah also lowered the bullet-proof glass panel at his podium in a symbolic 'outreach'.

Explaining the rationale for imposing curbs in J&K after the abrogation of Article 370, Amit Shah remarked, "They ask me why did I impose a curfew after August 5? Why did you shut down the internet? They mislead the youth of Kashmir. I want to tell all of you- the people of Kashmir have the same right on India as me. If we didn't impose a curfew or shut down the internet, who have died after instigating the emotions of the youth? The youth of Kashmir would have died."

J&K: Students celebrate Pak victory, slapped with UAPA

On Sunday, videos of a few GMC and SKIMS medical students celebrating the Pakistan cricket team’s victory over India in the T20 worldcup match surfaced on social media. The video shows college students cheering and dancing joyfully while chanting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’. Following multiple videos, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar stated that an FIR has been registered against them, slapping them under the stringent UAPA sections. Moreover, J&K administration is on the hunt for those students who sang the Pakistan national anthem in in Government Medical College (GMC) in Karan Nagar, Srinagar and at the hostel of SKIMS hospital in Soura.