Mehbooba Mufti Sparks Row; Says 'Getting Rid Of BJP Bigger Than Freedom From British Rule'

Sparking yet another controversy, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti claimed that voting out BJP will be "greater freedom" than getting rid of the British rule in 1947. Addressing her party's Tribal Youth Convention in Jammu on Monday, she buttressed her point by citing that the ruling dispensation wanted to divide the society. Calling upon the youths not to get provoked by the actions of the BJP government, she urged them to fight for their rights peacefully instead of picking up arms.

Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti remarked, "Why do these people remember Aurangzeb and Babur during the election time? They want us to remember Gujarat and Delhi, i.e the 1984 riots so that we get scared. But we don't have to be scared. We have to fight with pen and paper, not stones and guns. These people want us to resort to violence so that they get the opportunity to slap UAPA, PSA and ED."

"In history, there comes a time when you (youth) can play a key role. 50-70 years have passed. But before 70 years, the people of India got the chance to liberate this country from the British rule. Today, we have the chance to get rid of BJP rule. This will be greater freedom than (in 1947) because they want to divide the country into pieces. They want to divide Hindus and Muslims. They want to divide Sikhs and Christians. They call Sikhs Khalistanis. They call the Hindus who talk against them traitors. They call the Muslims who talk (against them) Pakistanis," she added.

Mehbooba Mufti issues warning over Art 370

On November 24 last year, Mehbooba Mufti had triggered a row by asserting that India cannot "retain" Jammu and Kashmir unless Article 370 is restored. Speaking at an event in Banihal, she contended that the Centre cannot reign supreme in J&K only by using muscle power. Maintaining that the people of the Union Territory want to live in an India which cherishes Mahatma Gandhi's values, Mufti called for the reinstatement of all constitutional safeguards for the region that existed before August 5, 2019.