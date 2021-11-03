Mehbooba Mufti Stands With Pakistan As Imran Govt Denies Srinagar-Sharjah Flight Airspace

As a Srinagar-Sharjah flight was denied use of Pakistan's airspace in the latest instance of the Imran Khan-led government obstinance, People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday bafflingly attacked the Government of India for not securing permission in advance. Calling it 'puzzling', Mufti on his official Twitter handle added, 'Only PR extravaganza without any groundwork'.

Pakistan denies airspace to Srinagar-Sharjah flight

On Pakistan denying use of its airspace, the concerned Indian ministries- Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of External Affairs & Ministry of Home Affairs, have been notified. The Ministries, as per sources, are looking into the matter.

Since the airspace has been denied, the Srinagar-Sharjah flight will have to take a longer route. The flight from Srinagar to Sharjah will be more than an hour longer as planes will have to fly via Udaipur, Ahmedabad and Oman. The flight will also be more expensive. Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off the flight from the Sheikh Ul-Alam international airport in Srinagar on October 23. The flight revived the direct airlink between the valley and the UAE after 11 years.

Earlier, an Air India Express flight from India- Dubai had met the same fate when in 2009-2010, Pakistan had denied usage of airspace. Speaking of the same, National Conference chief Omar Abdullah had called Pakistan's decision to deny its airspace 'unfortunate'. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Abdullah had said, "I had expected that GoFirst Airways being permitted to overfly Pak airspace was indicative of a thaw in relationship but alas that wasn't to be."

Flagging off the flight, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said, "This will help in boosting tourism and bring more investment in the Union Territory."