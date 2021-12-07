Mehbooba Mufti Stokes Controversy; Says 'Gandhi's India Is Turning Into Godse's India'

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said that Gandhi's India is turning into Godse's India. This was said in reference to the recent India-Pakistan cricket match on October 24, when action was taken against those who cheered for Pakistan after India lost the match.

Mufti stated, "I remember a cricket match between India and Pakistan during Vajpayee ji's era,where citizens of Pak were cheering for India and citizens of India were cheering for Pak. And former Pak President Pervez Musharraf also praised the then Indian Captain MS Dhoni." "But some days ago in Agra, when some youngsters cheered for the Pakistan cricket team during a match with India, not a single lawyer is ready to take their case....so it feels like Gandhi's India is turning into Godse's India," she added.

A few weeks ago, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah had batted for a dialogue with Pakistan. Maintaining that there are many difficulties in Jammu and Kashmir owing to the challenge posed by Pakistan and China, he stressed that the poor will be killed if war breaks out.

He had remarked, "When Vajpayee Ji went to Pakistan, he called me. I was the CM then. He asked me what should be done. I said that we should talk to Pakistan". He added, "Make the Line (of Control) flexible so that we can come and go. We can have cross-border marriages and trade. So that this hatred will diminish gradually".

'India can keep J&K only if Article 370 is restored': Mehbooba Mufti

On November 25, Mufti had triggered a fresh row by asserting that India cannot retain Jammu and Kashmir unless Article 370 is restored. Addressing a gathering in Banihal, she contended that the Centre cannot reign supreme in J&K only by using muscle power. To buttress her point, she compared the scenario to USA's withdrawal from Afghanistan. Maintaining that the people of the Union Territory want to live in an India which cherishes Mahatma Gandhi's values, Mufti called for the reinstatement of all constitutional safeguards for the region that existed before August 5, 2019.

Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti remarked, "If you want to keep Jammu and Kashmir with you, you will have to have to restore Article 370, 35 A and resolve the Kashmir dispute. You cannot keep Kashmir with you on the basis of batons, guns and dead bodies. Many world powers have come. Powerful persons have brought guns. But even America could not rule Afghanistan on the basis of guns."

Image: PTI