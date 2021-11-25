Mehbooba Mufti Triggers Row; Asserts 'India Can Keep J&K Only If Article 370 Is Restored'

On Wednesday, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti triggered a fresh row by asserting that India cannot retain Jammu and Kashmir unless Article 370 is restored. Addressing a gathering in Banihal, she contended that the Centre cannot reign supreme in J&K only by using muscle power. To buttress her point, she compared the scenario to USA's withdrawal from Afghanistan. Maintaining that the people of the Union Territory want to live in an India which cherishes Mahatma Gandhi's values, Mufti called for the reinstatment of all constitutional safeguards for the region that existed before August 5, 2019.

Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti remarked, "If you want to keep Jammu and Kashmir with you, you will have to have to restore Article 370, 35 A and resolve the Kashmir dispute. You cannot keep Kashmir with you on the basis of baton, gun and dead bodies. Many world powers have come. Powerful persons have brought guns. But even America could not rule Afghanistan on the basis of guns."

"We cannot live in Godse's India. We want Gandhi's India. We want Nehru's India. We want our identity back. We want what the Constitution has given us back. And we want it back with interest," she added.

#WATCH | We decided to go with India of Gandhi Ji, which gave us Article 370, Article 35A & our own flag... If you want to keep J&K with you, reinstate Article 370 & Article 35A & solve Kashmir issue. You can't keep Kashmir with you by using muscle power: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti pic.twitter.com/MsaaAFj1Nf — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2021

Article 370 abrogation & formation of PAGD

A Presidential notification combined with requisite legislation passed by both the House of Parliament in August 2019 led to Article 370 becoming virtually redundant. This implied that the special status of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) was scrapped. Furthermore, the region was bifurcated into the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh. Thereafter, restrictions on the movement of people and communication were imposed in the state, which was gradually lifted over the months.

After leaders such as former Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were released post months of detention, 6 political parties joined hands to form the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration in August 2020. The principle aim of this alliance is to strive for the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A and statehood. Subsequently, PAGD emerged as the single-largest party in the first-ever District Development Council polls in J&K by bagging 110 seats. Chairing an all-party meeting on June 24, PM Modi promised that J&K will get an elected government after the delimitation process is over.