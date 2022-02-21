Mehbooba Mufti Urges J&K People To Vote For PAGD; Alleges BJP Of Communal Conspiracy

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday urged people to vote for People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) allies in the next J&K assembly polls, 'whether we stand united or fight separately', to defeat the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and its associates, which, she claimed, were hampering the case of restoration of the Union Territory's special status in the apex court.

'Vote for PAGD candidate,' says Mufti while addressing a party function at Surankote in Poonch district.

“Whether we stand united or fight separately, you have to vote those who do not betray your vote in the assembly. I request you to take this message to every nook and corner that we have to choose among the PAGD constituents and vote for their candidates,” she said.

J&K assembly elections were earlier expected to take place in May-June this year.

Mehbooba Mufti alleges communal conspiracy

Speaking on the interim report of the delimitation commission, the PDP President said that attempts are on to divide the people and pit Hindus against Muslims, Muslims against Muslims, and Gujjars against Pahari. She further claimed that BJP has made those attempts to aim at getting enough seats for the party.

She further reiterated her call for a peaceful struggle for the restoration of “snatched rights”, saying the August 5, 2019, development was like an earthquake and its aftershocks are still continuing with “this government taking away something on a daily basis from us”.

Mehbooba also criticised the government for the dismissal of state employees on the grounds of supporting militancy and massive raids.

“They are doing everything to break the backbone of the people of J&K. The unemployment is growing with each passing day and deliberate attempts are being made to make people poorer so that they are silenced and are not able to stand up,” she said.

Mehbooba Mufti made further allegations on the BJP

Land which was under the occupation of the J&K people is being taken away to give it to big industrialists

The way the government is working, the day is not far when “our youths will not get a foothold to stand up”.

The BJP is behaving like the East India Company and the only difference is that they are from this country.

The decision to merge Rajouri and Poonch districts with Anantnag Lok Sabha seat to sow the seeds of hatred among the people of Kashmir and this region.

She alleged that they have no pain for the region or Chenab valley.

Lastly, to defend her father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed's decision to form the previous government with the BJP, Mehbooba said, "It was done to protect Article 370, state flag and constitution under a strategy."