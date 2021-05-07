Mehbooba Mufti Urges PM Modi To Release All Political Detainees; Cites COVID-19 Threat

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately release all detained politicians who are languishing in jails in and outside Jammu and Kashmir in wake of the worsening COVID-19 crisis.

“Throughout the world, most countries have released prisoners on parole in view of the alarming Coronavirus crisis. A democratic and civilised country like India shouldn't drag its feet and must release these detainees immediately so that they can return home at a time when life feels so threatened,'' Mehbooba said in a letter to PM Modi.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said she did not wish to “politicise the human tragedy” confronting the nation. ''It's an unprecedented humanitarian crisis that doesn't discriminate on the basis of caste, colour, religion or social status and has affected everyone. Perhaps the only silver lining in this tragic time is how Indians cutting across religious and regional lines are coming together to lend each other a helping hand,'' she said.

'Threat to lives of prisoners'

Mehbooba said worrying reports about prisoners dying of COVID-19 and subsequent lack of medical attention have been trickling in. At a time when the system is struggling to cope with this horrendous situation, the lives of prisoners may be the least priority, she added.