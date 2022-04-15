Mehbooba Mufti Wades Into Khargone Demolition Row; Claims 'BJP Bulldozing Constitution'

Wading into the row over the demolition of houses in Khargone, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday accused BJP of "bulldozing" India's Constitution. She alleged that leaders of the ruling party were systematically targeting members of a particular community. Maintaining that BJP is destroying the idea of India, the former Jammu and Kashmir CM expressed dismay at the purported silence of the majority community.

Taking to Twitter, Mehbooba Mufti said, "The vengeance with which BJP is bulldozing India’s Constitution has now reached the homes of minorities. BJP leaders are outdoing each other in stripping Muslims of everything be it their homes, livelihood and dignity. As Kashmiri Muslims, we are often accused of being silent spectators while Kashmiri Pandits were forced to flee. But the criminal silence of the majority community in today’s India while BJP wrecks the very idea of India is deeply worrying and problematic."

#BREAKING | PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti jumps into 'Bulldozer' bandwagon, questions BJP govts' move of 'bulldozing India's Constitution'



Tune in here - https://t.co/rgFZheSME4 pic.twitter.com/ZyRGzLDYrW — Republic (@republic) April 15, 2022

The Khargone demolition row

Around 16 houses and 29 shops in 5 localities of Madhya Pradesh's Khargone which were reportedly illegal were demolished after stone-pelting during a Ram Navami procession left multiple persons injured. So far, 148 persons have been arrested in connection with the violence and the state government has formed a two-member claims tribunal to recover damages from rioters. A day earlier, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan justified the action taken against the alleged rioters despite drawing a lot of criticism.

Speaking at a gathering in Mhow, Shivraj Chouhan asserted, "Some people are conspiring that there should be arson and riots. What happened in Khargone? Brothers and sisters of Khargone and the entire state, I appeal to you to maintain peace and harmony. No one should be worried about security and honour. I am saying it very clearly- you may belong to any caste or faith, but the BJP government is for everyone. But if anyone stokes riots, Mama will not spare anyone. Some people try to create problems. Stern action against rioters will continue."

While stressing that no citizen in the state should fear for his safety, the Madhya Pradesh CM made it clear that no culprit will be spared. He also lashed out at senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh for opposing the state government's approach. Moreover, he chided Singh for posting fake photos on social media which led to several FIRs being registered against him across the state.