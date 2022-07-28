Mehbooba Mufti Wants All LAC Routes Between Kashmir And Pak Open; Bats For SAARC Over G20

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare Jammu and Kashmir a model of SAARC cooperation by opening all routes across the Line of Control (LoC) and allowing everyone to invest there.

"I appeal to Modiji that J&K, whose name you fear to take along with the name of our neighbouring state ‘Pakistan’, there is a saying in English ‘catch the bull by the horns’. Make this Jammu and Kashmir and the other Kashmir a model of SAARC cooperation," Mehbooba Mufti said at Sher-e-Kashmir Park here on the PDP’s 23rd foundation day.

“Declare J&K as a peaceful place and let all the SAARC countries invest here. Let them open their banks here, colleges, universities, and handicrafts universities. Everyone is allowed to move freely, open all routes,” she added.

“India has true potential to become Vishwa Guru but to achieve that, our own house has to be sorted first,” said Mufti. “If Modi wants India to become ‘Vishwa Guru’ then he must strengthen SAARC, not G20. Road to peace and development is impossible until our dignity is restored, no peace can be achieved till then,” she added.

Mufti further said that the identity of the J&K people was snatched illegally on August 5, 2019, and that her party will continue to struggle against Government of India till everything is restored to the people of J&K. Mehbooba Mufti also dared PM Modi to raise the tricolour on the land occupied illegally by China. "If you have to hoist tricolour, do it on 1000 sq. km of land that China has illegally taken from us in Ladakh,” Mufti said. while training guns at the central government.

The trade between India and Pakistan goes on at the Wagah border in Punjab but it was suspended in Jammu and Kashmir, Mufti further said.

"Have we ever heard that there was firing on the Punjab border or that there was war between India and Pakistan on the Gujarat border? No, it only happens on the borders in Jammu and Kashmir," she said.

She added, "On one side, the Indian government is running a business with Pakistan on the Wagah border (Punjab) but the same trade was suspended on Kashmir borders with same Pakistan."