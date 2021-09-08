Mehbooba Mufti Wants Taliban To Follow 'real Sharia Laws' To 'set Example' In Afghanistan

With the onset of the Taliban’s regime in Afghanistan, national and international politics across the world is brewing. Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday opined that the Taliban’s regime is the new reality for Afghanistan and they can set an example for the world by revamping their inhumane image as they regain power.

Acknowledging the Talibani government, the PDP leader has advised the terrorist group to change their orthodox style of governance and accept the real ‘sharia laws', administering rights to all, including women & children.

Counselling the newly inducted Taliban leaders, Mufti told the Republic Media Network at Kulgam "The Taliban can revamp its brutal image by following real Sharia laws and acknowledging the rights of women, children and others as offered in Islam.”

She further said, “From now on, they should only govern on the basis of the models proposed by the Medina and not according to the hardline laws constituted by them. They can only gain support from the international community if they change themselves and show them their modernised avatar.”

Denouncing the Taliban’s brutal stint in power during the ’90s, Mufti said, “If they don’t refurbish and act like as they did in the ’90s, it will be very difficult for the world as well as for the people of Afghanistan.”

The Gupkar alliance leader’s statement comes hours after former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah made a contentious statement, acknowledging the newly inducted Taliban government. His statement was in tune with Mufti’s comments. He said that the Taliban must keep human rights in mind and do justice for all. Speaking at an event honouring Sheikh Abdullah on his death anniversary, Farooq Abdullah urged the Taliban to maintain good relations with other nations.

"Afghanistan is a different country. Those who have come to power there must handle the nation. I hope that they do justice to all and run a good government. I hope that they keep human rights in mind and will rule as per Islamic principles. They (Taliban) should maintain good relations with other nations," said Farooq Abdullah.

In contrast, his son Omar Abdullah lashed out at the centre after the Indian envoy in Qatar for the first time, publicly met Taliban leader Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai. Addressing a press conference, Omar Abdullah asked the Centre whether they were aware of Taliban's image as a terror organisation. He also asked if India would move the United Nations (UN) to delist the Taliban from the list of terrorists?

Taliban announces new govt

On Tuesday, the Taliban announced the government of the 'Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan', naming Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, the head of the Taliban's powerful decision-making body 'Rehbari Shura', as its interim Prime Minister. He will be accompanied by Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar as his deputy, Sirajuddin Haqqani as interior minister, Mohammad Yaqoob as Minister of Defense.

Image: AP/ ANI