Mehbooba Mufti Won't Blame Terrorists For Murdering J&K Cop Qadri, Hurting His Daughter

A day after Pak-backed terrorists killed a police personnel, Saifullah Qadri, in the Soura area of Srinagar and also horrifically injured his minor daughter, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday chose to give the matter a religious colour by falsely claiming that 'no one' is talking much about the victim this time just because he has a Muslim name.

The PDP chief said, "The Policeman who was killed yesterday, no one is speaking about him because his name was Saifullah Qadri. If he had a different name, then there would have been lot of hue and cry. Despite this, I tell people of J&K to embrace Kashmiri pandits. We have to tell them (India) that you are killing Muslims in the country, you are lynching Muslims, locking mosques but we are Kashmiri and Kashmiri pandits are our pride." She did not speak about the LeT-offshoot TRF terrorists claiming responsibility for the murder and the promise in the confession to kill more policemen in front of their loved ones if need be.

On Tuesday, the Jammu and Kashmir police paid their final respects to the braveheart officer. IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar assured that the perpetrator behind martyr Qadri's death will be neutralized, stating terrorists 'have crossed every limit of humanity'.

While addressing the media, the IGP Kashmir said, "Terrorists have crossed every limit of humanity, they also fired at his minor daughter who got injured. I assure you that we'll neutralize whoever terrorist is involved."

Terrorists shoot policeman dead, injure his minor daughter

In a shocking incident in Jammu and Kashmir, a terrorist fired on a police personnel named Saifullah Qadri in the Soura area of Srinagar. Hours after the firing, he succumbed to his injuries. His 9-year-old daughter, who was with him received bullet injuries as well. She was taken to JVC Hospital, Bemina.

As per sources, Qadri was taking his daughter to tuition classes at the time of the attack. Later in the day, the late police officer's wreath-laying ceremony took place.

Reacting to the incident, J&K L-G Manoj Sinha said, "I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack in Soura, Srinagar. I assure the people that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished. I salute the martyr Policeman SgCt Saifullah Qadri. His service to the nation and supreme sacrifice will always be remembered."