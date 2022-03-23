Mehbooba Mufti's Aide Mehboob Beg Insults India; 'no Reason To Say Hindustan Zindabad'

Stoking a huge controversy on Wednesday, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's key aide Mehboob Beg contended he had no reason to say 'Hindustan Zindabad' anymore. Speaking at an event in Jammu, he made this statement while coming down heavily on the Centre's move to abrogate Articles 370 and 35A. A veteran politician, Beg has served as an MLA for multiple terms, MLC, Minister and Lok Sabha MP and is currently functioning as the organisational general secretary of the Mehbooba Mufti-led party. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, BJP leader Nirmal Singh called for Beg to be charged with committing treason.

Mehboob Beg remarked, "You (BJP) talk about Hindu-Muslim. What have they reduced this beautiful country to? This is Nehru's country. Gandhi's country, Ambedkar's country, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad's country. Trust me, today I have no argument to say 'Hindustan Zindabad'. Because these people (BJP) snatched away all arguments."

Former J&K Deputy CM Nirmal Singh opined, "It is very unfortunate and condemnable that PDP is resorting to their old tactics, i.e anti-national statements and activities. They must understand that this is an India of the 21st century, the India which is being led by PM Modi Ji. They will not be allowed to say this. Ultimately they are doing treason. They shall be tried under this law."

Mehbooba Mufti refuses to raise Tricolour

In the last year and a half, Mehbooba Mufti has herself made plenty of controversial remarks, particularly with reference to J&K's association with India. Addressing her first press conference since her release from detention on 23 October 2020, the ex-CM categorically asserted that she won't raise the National Flag until the restoration of J&K's special status. During the briefing, only the flag of erstwhile J&K was kept on the table in front of her. This evoked massive protests in the Union Territory besides attempts being made to hoist the Tricolour at the PDP office and led to a flurry of resignations from her party.