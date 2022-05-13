'Mehbooba Mufti's Brand Of Politics Exposed': BJP Hits Back After Rahul Bhat's Death

Amid massive condemnations and protests over the brutal killing of Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, former J&K CM and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti's reactions have caught the ire of many.

Mufti, who earlier condemned the gruesome act in Chadoora, further expressed her solidarity with the Kashmiri Pandits' protest and also went on to launch a scathing attack on the BJP-led Centre stating that they have failed to protect the Kashmiri Pandits. In a video message, she held up the angle of "Hindus and Muslims" and further appealed to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to stand together so that the "Government of India does not use the tragic incident malign Muslims" across the country.

However, Mufti's reactions did not go well with some people including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as well as former Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister Dr. Nirmal Singh.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Dr. Nirmal Singh spoke about Mufti politicizing the incident and said that Mufti should be allowed to speak to the people and further explain to them whether Rahul Bhat was killed by a terrorist or by a Muslim.

"If people say that he was killed by a terrorist, how come we are communalising the situation. Actually, Mehbooba Mufti always finds the chance and tries to divide the society and create communalism between Hindus and Muslims. Whatever is in the news whether it is Babri Masjid, Taj Mahal, or Qutub Minar, there are always Hindus and Muslims and communalism", he added.

The former J&K deputy CM also alleged that Mehbooba Mufti is trying to instigate the people to come on the streets and turn to stone-pelting and violence.

Mufti's brand of politics is getting exposed: BJP

On the other hand, BJP national spokesperson Nalin Kohli also spoke to Republic regarding the same and said that Mehbooba Mufti's "brand of politics is getting exposed day by day" where her only agenda seems to be doing communalism.

"The only time when Mufti could not do communalism was when she was in collaboration with the BJP in the government as BJP keeping a national perspective in mind prevented such kind of agenda", he said further adding that there are a set of people used by Pakistan who are inimical to India and further misuse Islam in Jammu and Kashmir and to create a brand of people who will misuse Islam to create terrorism in. "She would never say a single word against such people, however, on the contrary, she will look upon such people with sympathy and will also go to the extent of stating that India will talk to Pakistan", he added.