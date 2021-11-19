Mehbooba Mufti's Brother Questioned By ED In Money Laundering Case, Grilled For Six Hours

After being summoned for questioning in a money laundering case, the brother of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday. Tassaduq Hussain Mufti, who was the former tourism minister in Mehbooba Mufti's cabinet was earlier summoned by the ED on Wednesday and was asked to appear before the investigating officer and get his statement recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to an official, "He was called for questioning and he reached the office at the mentioned time. He was grilled for more than six hours and his statement was recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). If required, he will be called again for questioning."

The ongoing ED investigation pertains to a case of unauthorised funds received by Tassaduq Mufti while Mehbooba Mufti was the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier, she was also questioned in another money laundering case by the enforcement directorate.

'It's a political vendetta against me': Mehbooba Mufti on ED summons

Reacting to her brother being interrogated by the enforcement directorate in the money laundering case, the former J&K chief minister called it a "political vendetta" against her. Speaking on the matter, she said, "The moment I raise my voice against any wrongdoings, there is a summon waiting for someone from my family. This time it was my brother."

Earlier, her mother was also summoned in a case by the ED for questioning in the month of August. At that time, the case was again filed under the PMLA and was linked to the recovery of two diaries after carrying out raids on an alleged associate of the former J&K chief minister.

Meanwhile, Mehbooba Mufti has been staging protests against statements made by the Jammu and Kashmir police regarding the recent killing of 4 people in the outskirts of the city on Monday. Reportedly, the people were dubbed as terrorists and harbourers of terrorists. However, the families of these people have challenged the claims saying that the people were innocent.

