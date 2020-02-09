Mehbooba Mufti's Daughter Explains PSA Slapped On Her Mother, Rebuts Claims Against PDP

The former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti, who is currently under detention and her account is handled by her daughter, Iltija, took to Twitter on Sunday and highlighted the unconstitutionality in connection with the detention of her mother. Iltija Mufti in a huge series of tweet explained how each charge slapped on her mother in the form of Public Safety Act (PSA) was wrong. Here are the series of tweets, posted by Iltija Mufti.

Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter explains the charges on her mother

In a step by step response to each charge slapped on Mehbooba Mufti, an elected representative and former ally of BJP, Iltija explained her rebuttal via Twitter. Talking about how her mother was asked to sign a document which said that she will make no statements against the abrogation of Article 370, Iltija explained how it was used by BJP during their polling campaigns. She further flagged the issue of how the GOI as per their charges on Mufti said that she incited violence citing her political journey.

PSA due to detenue’s reluctance to sign an illegal bond that no statements against scrapping of Article 370 will be made

•However BJP can exploit Article 370 esp in election campaigns inc Delhi but those most affected by it cannot utter a word. Why is BJP scared of a debate? — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 9, 2020

Cites her political journey esp last 10 years for provocative statements that led to ‘incitement of violence’

•GOI should substantiate this with evidence.Examples like BJP ministers who actually incited violence in Delhi with ‘Desh ke gadaron ko’ slogan followed by shootings — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 9, 2020

Mufti further questioned the Centre and said, “Why did PM Modi heap praises on Ms Mufti in 2016 when today they accuse of her being hand in glove with separatists? What changed?”

Centre’s reason to book Mufti under PSA for colour

Iltija Mufti invoked the issue of colour mentioned by the Centre while slapping the PSA charge on her mother Mehbooba. She highlighted how BJP’s ally JDU has a green flag. She further stated that the Indian army wears green clothes and the country respects them.

Terms PDP creation as dubious. “Green colour of party flag reflects radical origin”

• Indian army officers wear green uniforms & their vehicles are of the same colour. Are they radicalised too?

• Why did BJP form a gov with PDP if it’s origin was dubious? pic.twitter.com/b21BEruSi0 — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 9, 2020

PFA pic of BJP ally JDUs party flag & PDP flag. Wondering what the green in their party flag stands for? Or is a party credible & nationalistic enough only when it’s BJPs ally? pic.twitter.com/BOppCLIDoR — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 9, 2020

It alleges that PDP party symbol has been taken from Muslim United Front which participated in 1987 elections in J&K. PDPs party symbol has been approved by ECI. Is GOI going to question & undermine decisions of ECI so brazenly now? — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 9, 2020

The PSA served to Mehbooba Mufti further “accused her of promoting separatism corroborated by ‘several confidential reports’ filed by agencies.” In response to this Ilitja wrote, “This highlights BJPs disregard for rule of law & intentionally defaming political rivals. Why not place such evidence in the public domain? Are we a Khap Panchayat now?”

The charges further read, “Subject recognised as hard-headed & scheming person. Known for dangerous & insidious machinations”. Claiming that this charge compares Mehbooba Mufti “to a medieval historical figure who usurped power by poisoning her opponents,” Ilitija said, “Again since Ms Mufti's ‘alleged character’ didn’t change why did BJP compromise on their ideology? Why did they forego core issues like maintaining the status quo on Article 370 in PDP BJPs agenda of an alliance? Selective amnesia?”

Dossiers refers to tweets as evidence.

• tweet questioning BJPs sinister motives in scrapping Article 370 & attributing it to reducing Muslims as second class citizens. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 9, 2020

Accuses her of invoking religion to divide people in Kashmir which could trigger violence in other parts in 🇮🇳

•Ironic since BJP amplifies divisive politics. BJP regime since it’s election in 2015 has been defined by divide & rule, lynchings & othering muslims & minorities — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 9, 2020

Ms Muftis tweet in Feb 2019 questioning ban on civilian movement on Kashmir highway. She questioned a decision that required Kashmiris to ask for permission to use their own roads

• are mainstream politicians in J&K not allowed to speak about issues that concern its people? — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 9, 2020

PSA mentioned a lot of Mehbooba Mufti’s tweets and said that she “Tweets raising concerns about fear amongst minorities in India”. Ilitija explained that these tweets included Mehbooba’s remarks “on triple talaq, lynchings & BJPs attempts to demonise Muslims". Ilitija asked, “Is it illegal to question a vitiated atmosphere where BJP portrays Muslims (in minority) as a real threat to Hindus (in the majority)?”

Tweet about vikas being more elusive than a yeti. Questioning BJPs priorities & if slogans like BMKJ is panacea to issues like unemployment, inflation etc

• GOI has no tolerance for dissent/criticism. Does questioning this governments policies & priorities amount to sedition? — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 9, 2020

