Mehbooba Mufti's Daughter Explains PSA Slapped On Her Mother, Rebuts Claims Against PDP

Politics

Iltija Mufti, the daughter of Mehbooba Mufti took to Twitter on Sunday and highlighted the unconstitutionality in connection with the detention of her mother.

Mehbooba

The former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti, who is currently under detention and her account is handled by her daughter, Iltija, took to Twitter on Sunday and highlighted the unconstitutionality in connection with the detention of her mother. Iltija Mufti in a huge series of tweet explained how each charge slapped on her mother in the form of Public Safety Act (PSA) was wrong. Here are the series of tweets, posted by Iltija Mufti. 

Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter explains the charges on her mother 

In a step by step response to each charge slapped on Mehbooba Mufti, an elected representative and former ally of BJP, Iltija explained her rebuttal via Twitter. Talking about how her mother was asked to sign a document which said that she will make no statements against the abrogation of Article 370, Iltija explained how it was used by BJP during their polling campaigns. She further flagged the issue of how the GOI as per their charges on Mufti said that she incited violence citing her political journey.  

Mufti further questioned the Centre and said, “Why did PM Modi heap praises on Ms Mufti in 2016 when today they accuse of her being hand in glove with separatists? What changed?”  

Read: Mehbooba Mufti's daughter slams Centre for 6-month-long "unconstitutional" detention

Centre’s reason to book Mufti under PSA for colour 

Iltija Mufti invoked the issue of colour mentioned by the Centre while slapping the PSA charge on her mother Mehbooba. She highlighted how BJP’s ally JDU has a green flag. She further stated that the Indian army wears green clothes and the country respects them. 

Read: Kashmir to have functional prepaid voice services, 2G internet active in selected places

The PSA served to Mehbooba Mufti further “accused her of promoting separatism corroborated by ‘several confidential reports’ filed by agencies.” In response to this Ilitja wrote, “This highlights BJPs disregard for rule of law & intentionally defaming political rivals. Why not place such evidence in the public domain? Are we a Khap Panchayat now?”

The charges further read, “Subject recognised as hard-headed & scheming person. Known for dangerous & insidious machinations”. Claiming that this charge compares Mehbooba Mufti “to a medieval historical figure who usurped power by poisoning her opponents,” Ilitija said, “Again since Ms Mufti's ‘alleged character’ didn’t change why did BJP compromise on their ideology? Why did they forego core issues like maintaining the status quo on Article 370 in PDP BJPs agenda of an alliance? Selective amnesia?” 

Read: Mehbooba Mufti targets Centre over EU members' visit to J&K

PSA mentioned a lot of Mehbooba Mufti’s tweets and said that she “Tweets raising concerns about fear amongst minorities in India”. Ilitija explained that these tweets included Mehbooba’s remarks “on triple talaq, lynchings & BJPs attempts to demonise Muslims". Ilitija asked, “Is it illegal to question a vitiated atmosphere where BJP portrays Muslims (in minority) as a real threat to Hindus (in the majority)?”  

Read: Mehbooba Mufti questions visit of "right-leaning" EU MPs to Kashmir

