Mehbooba Mufti's Daughter Gets Passport With 2-year Validity To Pursue Masters In UAE

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and J&K People's Democratic Party (PDP) supremo Mehbooba Mufti's daughter has been issued a passport with two years validity after she filed a petition in High Court. The passport has been issued to pursue Masters in UAE.

Iltija, 35, had filed a petition in High Court in February, wherein she stated that her passport was due to expire on January 2, 2023, and therefore she had applied for a fresh one in advance on June 8, last year. She stated that the travel document was denied by the passport office citing no clearance from the CID department of police.

"Given the circumstances especially that the applicant seeks to pursue higher students (Masters) in UAE, this officer issued passport valid up to 04/04/2025," the letter said.

Notably, the regular passport has a validity of 10 years. The Regional Passport Officer has sought a detailed report from the Special Director General of Police with regard to Charge-sheet and FIR (if any) against Iltija.

The passport office said that the contents of a classified document received from the Special Director General of Police (Police) do not favour the issuance of a (regular) passport to the petitioner.

In March 2021, Mehbooba and her 80-year-old mother Gulshan Nazir, the wife of former chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, were denied a passport after Jammu and Kashmir police opposed citing an “adverse report” against her.

Mehbooba Mufti’s passport expired on May 31, 2019, and she applied for a fresh one on December 11, 2021, whereas Gulshan Nazir applied for the same in 2020 for a religious pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia.

The passport application of Mehbooba is still pending but the officials released the passport of her mother in February on the directions of the J&K High Court.