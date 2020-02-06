Mehbooba Mufti's Daughter Slams Centre For 6-month-long "unconstitutional" Detention

The former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti, whose account is handled by her daughter, took to Twitter on Thursday and highlighted the unconstitutionality in connection with the detention of the elected leaders. This comes as the leaders are still in detention after six months of the abrogation of Article 370. Iltija Mufti, the daughter of ex-CM Mehbooba also claimed that the BJP leaders are spared when they make communal comments, whereas, three former CMs continue to be in detention in India's only Muslim majority state. Adding further, she mocked HM Shah's statement and said 'Aap chronology samjhiye'.

BJP ministers issuing statements laced with communal vitriol against Muslims are encouraged & rewarded. But 3 ex J&K CMs have been jailed since 6 months for questioning unconstitutional abrogation of Article 370 in India’s only muslim majority state. Aap chronology samjhiye — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 6, 2020

Connectivity in J&K

The Principal Secretary of Planning and Development, Jammu and Kashmir, Rohit Kansal, on January 18 briefed the media about the internet and telecom connectivity in the Union Territory of J&K. He made a few major announcements stating that the voice and SMS facilities on prepaid services will be functional throughout the UT. However, the access to internet services will still be limited as the people of J&K will only be able to access 2G data on postpaid sim cards within the 10 districts of Jammu division and two districts of Kashmir division.

He had said, "Free 2G data services on postpaid mobiles for accessing whitelisted sites, shall be allowed in all 10 districts of Jammu division and to begin within the two revenue districts of Kupwara and Bandipur in the Kashmir division. Mobile internet connectivity shall, however, remain suspended in Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama. The telecom service providers are being issued instructions to operationalise the above direction immediately.”

Mufti slams govt over connectivity

Earlier, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had slammed the Union Government over the restoration of 2G mobile internet services in the valley. Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija tweeted saying the "claims of internet resumption in Kashmir are ludicrous". She stated that 2G "isn't functional" and called the technology "archaic".

