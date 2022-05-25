Mehbooba Mufti's Shocker On Yasin Malik: 'Sentencing Won't Help Resolve Kashmir Issue'

Stoking yet another controversy, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti lashed out at the Centre ahead of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front chief Yasin Malik's sentencing in the terror funding case. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Mufti contended that the Kashmir issue won't get resolved by awarding the death penalty to Malik. Refraining from condemning the Pakistan-backed terrorist, she instead squarely blamed the Centre for pursuing a "muscular policy". Moreover, the former J&K CM reiterated that the situation in the Union Territory is taking a turn for the worse. A special NIA court will pronounce the quantum of sentence at 3.30 pm today.

Mehbooba Mufti remarked, "Jammu and Kashmir is a political issue. Many people here have been hanged, many were sentenced to life imprisonment. This did not help resolve the Kashmir issue but complicated it further. I feel that the consequences of the muscular policy of India won't be good. The situation is deteriorating by the day. The issue is getting complicated instead of being resolved."

NIA court convicts Yasin Malik

After Yasin Malik pleaded guilty to all charges against him, a special NIA court convicted him on May 19. As per the case registered by the NIA in 2017, Malik formed the Joint Resistance Leadership along with Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umer Farooq in 2016 to support the cause of J&K's secession from India. It alleged that the secessionists were mobilizing from all possible sources including the Hawala network to fuel unrest and support the terrorist activities in J&K.

Maintaining that Malik had played a key role in orchestrating protests, it cited his Facebook chat to show that stone-pelting incidents were a part of a well-planned conspiracy. The NIA also pointed out that the JKLF chief had set up an elaborate mechanism across the world to raise funds for carrying out terrorist and other unlawful activities in the name of a "freedom struggle". It mentioned that several incriminating material including protest calendars, a copy of terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen's letterhead and electronic items were seized from his house during a raid on February 26, 2019.