After the security forces were given a clean chit in the Hyderpora encounter, BJP leader Nirmal Singh expressed curiosity on the stance of Peoples Democratic Party's Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference's Omar Abdullah. Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Singh reminded how both Mufti and Abdullah raised questions on the forces- 'those who keep their lives at stake to keep terrorism at bay and protect the resident' - and said, "What have you to say now?"

Underlining that it is their responsibility now to talk about how terrorists were using people of Jammu and Kashmir as human shields to fight the forces, and condemn Pakistan, BJP's Nirmal Singh added," Otherwise, it will be very evident that you are a part of Pakistan's toolkit to spread terrorism in the Valley region."

SIT's clean Chit to forces on Hyderpora Encounter

On Tuesday, the head of the SIT, DIG Sujith K, virtually gave a clean chit to the security forces but added that the team was open to reviewing its findings if any other evidence comes to light.

"Our investigation so far has revealed that Dr Mudasir Gul was killed by the foreign terrorist hiding inside the building as his body was recovered from the attic. The security forces did not go to the attic at all during searches or subsequent operation," head of the SIT, DIG Sujith K Singh, told reporters here.

Giving details of the investigations, Singh said the probe has revealed that Amir Magray, the employee of Dr Gul, was closely associated with the foreign terrorist 'Bilal Bhai', who was killed in the operation while trying to flee. "Mohammad Altaf Bhat (building owner) and Amir were killed in the crossfire with security forces as they were used as a human shield by foreign terrorists. It is substantiated by the fact the Altaf fell (after being hit by bullets) outside the door, while Amir had managed to run a few more steps and the foreign terrorist's body was found 83 feet away," he said.

The officer said that besides examining the CCTV footage and call detail records, the SIT has also examined more than 20 witnesses so far. "Statements of six of these witnesses have been recorded before the magistrate as well," he added.

Image: ANI, PTI