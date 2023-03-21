Mehul Choksi Off Interpol's Notice: AAP Holds Centre Responsible, Lists Questions

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Raghav Chadha lashed out at the Centre on the issue of the global crime control body Interpol’s decision to remove economic fugitive Mehul Choksi from their wanted list. He alleged the Centre provided a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the government of Antigua to provide citizenship to Choksi. Additionally, Chadha also stated the central agencies failed to provide adequate proof against Choksi to Interpol.

Notably, Interpol has taken off the Red Corner Notice (RNC) issued against fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi. He is an Indian businessman who allegedly defrauded the Punjab National Bank (PNB) of Rs USD 2 billion. Choksi after this decision by Interpol no longer remains a wanted man by the agency.

#LIVE | Opposition is on target, but Mehul Choksi has been given free run,' AAP Leader Raghav Chadha hits out at Centre over its failure in Choksi case.#MehulChoksi #Centre #RaghavChadha #AAPhttps://t.co/ge3J2OVybC pic.twitter.com/idtIM4AFUr — Republic (@republic) March 21, 2023

Interpol removes notice against Mehul Choksi, ‘Centre responsible’ says AAP

AAP MP Raghav Chadha holding the central government responsible for the Interpol decision said, “The Indian government issued a No Objection Certificate indicating that they have no objections to Mehul Choksi being given the citizenship of Antigua. Secondly, agencies belonging to the BJP - ED, and CBI failed in providing adequate evidence to the Interpol against Mehul Choksi. As a result Interpol today dismissed the Red Corner Notice issued against Mehul Choksi.”

He also posed questions to the centre, “Who gave the tip off to Mehul Choksi that the government is going to begin investigation and that he should leave India. Which minister in the government alerted Mehul Choksi?, what is the relationship between BJP and Mehul Choksi?, and how much donation did Mehul Choksi gave to the BJP? Why did the BJP government assisted Mehul Choksi to get the citizenship of another country?, is it not true that PM Modi addressed Mehul Choksi as Mehul Bhai and he met him in Davos in 2018?, Is Mehul Choksi planning to join the BJP?.”

The removal of the Interpol notice now allows Choksi to travel anywhere in the world. It’s important to recall economic fugitive Choksi along with his nephew Nirav Modi are allegedly involved in India’s biggest banking scam of USD 2 billion and they are wanted in the case. The two prime accused in the alleged multi-crore bank fraud case are facing a probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in India.

Name: Mehul Choksi



Crime: 13,500 Cr bank fraud



What did the BJP Govt do?



- Gave NOC for his Antiguan Citizenship allowing him to escape freely



Now Interpol has removed the red corner notice against him.



Meanwhile, ED & CBI are busy targeting the opposition with fake cases. — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) March 21, 2023

Image: Republic