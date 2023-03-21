Mehul Choksi Off Interpol's Wanted List: Congress Slams Centre; 'ED-CBI For Opposition...'

Congress on Tuesday slammed the central government after fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi's name was removed from Interpol's Red Corner Notice (RCN). The grand old party alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED)-Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are taking action against the opposition, while the fugitives are set free.

Taking to Twitter, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said, "ED-CBI for opposition leaders, but release from Interpol for our Mehul Bhai of Modi ji! When Parliament can be stalled for best friend, so the old friend who had absconded 5 years ago, Well how to refuse his help? Thousands of crores of the country drowned, and Na Khane Dunga became a unique phase!"

विपक्षी नेताओं के लिए ED-CBI, पर मोदी जी के "हमारे मेहुल भाई" के लिए इंटरपोल से रिहाई !



जब "परम मित्र" के लिए कर सकते हैं संसद ठप्प,

तो "पुराना मित्र" जिसको किया था 5 साल पहले फ़रार,

भला उसकी मदद से कैसे करें इंकार?



डूबे देश के हज़ारों-करोड़,

"न खाने दूंगा" बना जुमला बेजोड़ ! — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) March 21, 2023

Speaking to the media before leaving for Parliament, Kharge said, "They are doing things to divert attention from real issues. Our embassies are being attacked. People who have run away with money from banks, Mehul Choksi, those giving protection to such people talk about patriotism, it is a joke."

Vipaksh ko ED, CBI, Mitr ko rihaai: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi also hit out at the Centre and said, "Vipaksh ko ED, CBI, Mitr ko rihaai (ED, CBI for the Opposition, let off for friend)."

"'Modani' model matlab pehle looto, phir bin sazaa ke chooto' (Modani model means first loot and then go scott-free without punishment)," he said.

Mehul Choksi wanted in a Rs 13,000-crore scam in the Punjab National Bank (PNB), has been reportedly removed from the Interpol Red Notice, according to sources. The Interpol Red notice was issued against Choksi in 2018.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also reacted to the development and said that Rs 13,000 crore PNB fraud is now closed. "Modi Govt 'Red Faced' India by failing to prevent Mehul Choksi's removal from Interpol's List of Red Corner Notices! Rs 13,000 cr PNB Fraud now closed for "HAMARE BHAI MEHUL"! People's Money down the drain. 'Line-Up' of ED and CBI for Opp-Leaders, But 'Lifeline' to Mehul Choksi!"