Former Lok Sabha Speaker and senior Congress leader Meira Kumar on Monday slammed the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad Yadav's use of objectionable language against Bihar Congress in-charge Bhakta Charan Das. Meira Kumar took strong objection to Lalu's comment and said that it hurt the self-respect of the Dalit community of Bihar. She said that the leader was punishable under SC/ST Act.

While announcing the fall of Mahagathbandhan in Bihar and RJD’s decision to break up with their old ally Congress for the upcoming polls, Lalu said that the alliance is of no use and called the Bihar AICC Chief with a slang that means stupid in ‘Bihari’. Slamming Yadav for his remark, Meira Kumar said, “a respected leader has used objectionable language against Bihar Congress in-charge Bhakta Charan Das, hurting the self-respect of Dalit community in Bihar and the country and qualifies as an offence under SC/ST act.”

On Sunday, Nitish government minister Ashok Choudhary also strongly criticized Lalu Prasad's remarks against Congress in-charge and called him anti-Dalit. Dalit leader Chaudhary said that RJD has always been anti-Dalit and lashed out at Lalu Yadav. He said that the kind of language used by Lalu Yadav was proof of the same. Chaudhary had previously served as a minister in the Rabri Devi government but has been known to be uncomfortable with the RJD.

Bhakta Charan responds to Lalu, questions him on development of Yadavs in Bihar

On the controversy, Bhakta Charan Das while speaking to Republic Media Network said he respects Lalu Prasad Yadav, as a senior leader, “he is allowed to say whatever he wants to, I respect him and will continue to respect him,” he said while declining to respond to Lalu’s use of unparliamentary words against him. While responding to the question on Lalu’s comment stating that Das knows nothing, he said, “that if Lalu ji knows so much he should know about the condition of poor labourers in the state”. He further added that “Under Lalu’s rule as chief minister has he been able to uplift the poor Yadavs in the state, they should look at the Yadavs' state of education, upliftment etc.” Bhakta Charan further dismissed signs of re-joining the alliance with RJD again in future.

Lalu Prasad Yadav buries alliance with Congress, ends Mahagathbandhan

Lalu Prasad earlier last week stated that he will campaign for the Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan assembly seats, which have become a flashpoint between Congress & RJD. On Sunday, the RJD head dismissed any collaboration with Congress, thereby burying the Mahagathbandhan. He questioned whether he was expected to grant seats to Congress that would lose because of their bad polling result. The RJD's ally Congress has announced that it will contest all 40 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 elections, thereby ending their 'Mahagathbandhan.'

Image: PTI