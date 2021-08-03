Mekedatu Dam: CN Ashwathnarayan Urges To Stop Politics Over The 'crucial Project'

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, Dr. CN Ashwathnarayan has urged leaders to stop politics over the Mekedatu Dam project. According to ANI, Dr. Ashwathnarayan on August 3, Tuesday mentioned that Mekedatu is a 'crucial project' and politics over the construction of the dam across the Cauvery River should be stopped. He also added that the protestors must be "progressive" and clear confusion about the project.

"The current government is committed to executing the project. We are going for complete utilisation of water allocated to the state of Karnataka. Monitoring and abatement of sharing are happening. Where is the confusion?" Dr. CN Ashwathnarayan told ANI. He also urged that those agitated over the dam-building project must rely on the "law of the land." He also briefly mentioned that the former Karnataka CM B.S Yediyurappa tried in vain to approach the Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin regarding the issue.

Tamil Nadu BJP to protest against Karnataka BJP-led gov over the Dam construction

Earlier, on July 30, the newly-appointed Tamil Nadu BJP President, K Annamalai announced that the state BJP unit would go into fasting as a protest against CM Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka government on August 5, over its decision to construct the dam. "In spite of being in the same party (BJP), we will stage fasting protest on August 5 against the Karnataka Government over this," Tamil Nadu BJP President declared. According to Annamalai, Karnataka is not permitted to construct the dam as per legal norms as 'assured' by the Union Water Resource Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. "This message ought to be taken up to the masses," the IPS-turned-politician told in his speech before his fellow BJP members. As per reports, more than 10000 farmers and party workers are expected to join the protest in disapproval.

Tamil Nadu protests against the dam project

Tamil Nadu has vehemently objected to the project citing 'uncontrolled water flow' from Kabini basin (a catchment area below Krishnarajasagara) and also from Shimsha, Arkavathi and Suvarnavathi sub-basins as a result of the Dam building project. Even though, Karnataka maintained that the project will be beneficial to both the states, Tamil Nadu said that no construction across the Cauvery should be taken up without consulting the lower riparian states.

Meanwhile, due to strong ties with Stalin, former CM Yediyurappa urged him not to oppose the controversial project. In the letter, he offered a bilateral meet to resolve the matter. However, Stalin asked him not to go ahead with the Mekedatu Dam project. Following this, Yediyurappa strongly asserted that the construction of the dam must continue despite protests from Tamil Nadu.

On July 19, the DMK-led all-party delegation also met the Union Jal Sakti Minister. The delegation presented a DPR (detailed project report) and urged the Central Government to disapprove of the dam construction over the Cauvery river. In an all-party meet on July 20, Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin condemned Karnataka's move and appealed to the union government not to give a green signal for the project.

The Rs 9,000 crore reservoir project is proposed to be built at a deep gorge situated at the confluence of the Cauvery river and its tributary Arkavathi, at Ontigondlu in Karnataka’s Ramanagara district. It is being built to ensure drinking water for Bengaluru and neighbouring areas. The reservoir, which will have a capacity of around 67,000 million cubic feet (tmcft) of water is also envisioned to generate 400 MW power once it is completed.

(With inputs from ANI)