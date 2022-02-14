Mekedatu Dam Project: 'Tamil Nadu Is Objecting Unreasonably,' Says Ex-PM HD Deve Gowda

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Deve Gowda on Monday said that Tamil Nadu is objecting unreasonably over the Mekedatu Project. He said that the project was proposed long back and if any forest area is going to submerge in water it will be in "our area".

"Tamil Nadu is objecting unreasonably. This project was proposed a long time back. We are making it on our own land, with our own money. If any forest land is going to be submerged, it is also in our area," he said.

What is the Mekedatu project?

The Mekedatu dam project has fueled the water clash between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu after the former's plan to construct a reservoir in Ramanagara district. The Karnata government had approved the project in 2017. However, it has received strong opposition from Tamil Nadu. The Mekedatu project, costing around Rs 9,000 crore, aims to store and supply drinking water to cater needs of Bengaluru. Also, over 400 megawatts of electricity is proposed to be generated through the project.

In 2018, Tamil Nadu had approached the Supreme Court of India against the project citing a possible water crisis as the flow of water to the state would be disturbed. The plea by the Tamil Nadu government stated that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has not considered environmental damage the project is likely to cause during the construction period.

Again, TN opposes Mekedatu at the CWMA meet

Last week, The Tamil Nadu government had opposed the discussion on the Mekedatu project proposal at the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) meeting as the matter is in the apex court. At the 15th CWMA meeting held through video link, Tamil Nadu officials urged the release of river Cauvery water to the state as per its monthly entitlement and in accordance with the Supreme Court order.

While the agenda for the meeting listed discussion of the Detailed Project Report for the Mekedatu dam project of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu opposed it as the matter is still in SC. Hence, a discussion on this subject was avoided, an official release said.

While the agenda for the meeting, chaired by CWMA chief S K Haldar from Delhi, listed discussion on the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Mekedatu proposal of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu opposed it as the matter is in the Supreme Court.