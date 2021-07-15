Mekedatu Dam Row: Karnataka DyCM Says 'water Allocation Done' Amid Tussle With Tamil Nadu

Amid the raging issue over the Mekedatu Dam project, Karnataka Dy CM Dr CN Ashwathnarayan on Thursday informed that water had been allocated for the project across the river Cauvery. As per ANI, the Karnataka Deputy CM further mentioned that the project was the need of the hour and that it would not impact Tamil Nadu. The announcement comes days after Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Karnataka CM Yediyurappa met at Bengaluru to get clearances from the Centre to implement the proposed Mekedatu project among other irrigation projects.

Speaking to ANI, Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan said, "Allocation of water has been done, it will not affect Tamil Nadu. We need to care for each other and ensure people get drinking water. This project is the need of the hour, will also address the issue of drinking water"

pic.twitter.com/BbeADdfRTT — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2021

Earlier this week in an all-party meeting convened by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, a unanimous resolution asking the Centre not to sanction the Mekedatu project was passed. Reacting to the move of the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government, the Karnataka CM had stated that the state was well within its rights to take up the project and safeguard the interests of its people as their priority was to make drinking water available. Tamil Nadu's water resource minister Durai Murugan had stated that the state has the right to halt the project through the legal route if Karnataka goes ahead with it.

Meanwhile, the Congress in Karnataka has been supporting the project as the state's Congress president D K Shivakumar had earlier said "Let the government perform the ‘bhumi puja’ for the Mekedatu project tomorrow itself, we stand with the government. I promise to keep aside all political issues and stand with the government.”.

What is the Mekedatu Dam project?

The Rs 9,000 crore reservoir project is proposed to be built at a deep gorge situated at the confluence of the Cauvery river and its tributary Arkavathi, at Ontigondlu in Karnataka’s Ramanagara district. It is being built with the aim to ensure drinking water for Bengaluru and neighbouring areas. The reservoir, which will have a capacity of around 67,000 million cubic feet (tmcft) of water is also envisioned to generate 400 MW power once it is completed.

According to the Pre-feasibility report of the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir and Drinking Water Project, the project for developing power has been under examination since 1948. However, it was not taken up for investigation till the reorganisation of the States in the year 1956. It spurred discussion again in the early 1960s but was forgotten after the states locked horns over the issue of sharing the Cauvery river waters.

In 2013, the recent version of the project was proposed by then Karnataka Law Minister T.B. Jayachandra. There were constant oppositions by various Tamil Nadu CM's over “unilateral actions of Karnataka". The project was then submitted to the Central Water Commission by the state government.