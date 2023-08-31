Mekedatu Project The Only Solution, DK Shivakumar On Cauvery Water Row With Tamil Nadu

Ahead of the crucial Supreme Court hearing tomorrow (September 1) on the Cauvery dispute case, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister said the only solution to the dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka is the Mekedatu project. He further stated Karnataka has been asked to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu. However, this would be of huge pain to the people in the state because of the ongoing water crisis and lack of rain.

Meanwhile Karnataka started releasing water from its reservoirs to Tamil Nadu in compliance with the directives issued by the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), official sources earlier said.

‘Mekedatu project the only solution’: DK Shivakumar

“The only solution is the Mekedatu project. We will request the authorities to visit the sites in Karnataka and see the problems being faced,” said Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar on Cauvery water sharing issue, after holding a meeting at Karnataka Bhavan, with the legal team on the water-sharing dispute.

Emphasising the need for constructing the Mekedatu project he said, "Today, we had a meeting with all our legal experts. Now, the entire team is on the way to meet our senior advocate who is representing Karnataka...We have been given an order to release 5,000 cusecs of water. It is a big pain to Karnataka because there is no water. There is no rain...I hope they will respect the sentiments and farmers of Karnataka. We also respect the farmers of Tamil Nadu. But still, Karnataka is in a very grave situation...Our appeal is that the only solution is Mekedatu...Mekedatu is not for Karnataka, it will help Tamil Nadu."

The CWRC has issued an interim order to Karnataka directing the state to release 5,000 cusecs of water daily for the next 15 days. The order mandates the additional release of 3,100 cusecs beyond the current 1,900 Cusecs being released to Tamil Nadu. This will result in a total of 5,000 cusecs of water to be recorded at the Biligundlu measuring station. However, both the states are still unsatisfied with the move.

Farmers stage all night sit-in protest in Karnataka

Unhappy with the Committee's (CWRC) order on the release of water from the Cauvery River, farmers staged an all-night sit-in protest in Karnataka's Mandya district on the intervening night of August 30 and 31. The farmers held demonstrations at Krishna Raja Sagar (KSR) Dam, demanding that the water release be stopped immediately, warning that the protests would continue until the water flow stops. Besides at KSR dam, farmers also staged a protest on the Bengaluru-Mysore highway, and members of the Bhoo Tayi Horata Samiti (fight for mother earth) were also present.

The apex court refused to intervene in the matter and had asked for a report from the CWMA on the amount of water released by Karnataka before September 8.