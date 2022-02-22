'Melania Trump Told PM Modi She Would Only Visit Kejriwal's Schools': AAP Chief In UP

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday claimed that former US President Donald Trump's wife Melania Trump had made a special request to PM Modi to only visit the schools in the national capital. Addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Rudhauli constituency, the Delhi CM claimed that despite PM Modi's suggestions to the First Lady to visit BJP's schools or schools in UP or Madhya Pradesh, Melania Trump had chosen to visit Kejriwal's schools.

"Two years ago, US President Donald Trump came to visit PM Modi in Delhi. He was accompanied by his wife Melania Trump. She told Modi Ji, I have heard about Delhi's schools, I will go and see Kejriwal's schools. Is this not a big thing? America's First Lady comes to India and says I want to see Delhi's schools. Trump goes all over India, but never has such a request been made," said Kejriwal.

"Modi ji tried explaining to her that look at our BJP schools, Yogi schools, MP's schools, she said no I will see Kejriwal's schools. She came and saw our schools. The world's most powerful man's wife came to our schools. She sat there for 1 hour in a class to study and dance with the children. We must have done something right to have the President's wife visit us," he added.

In 2020, First Lady of the United States Melania Trump had visited the Sarvodaya Co-Ed Senior Secondary School in Nanakpura to attend the 'Happiness Class' programme.

Delhi: First Lady of the US, Melania Trump interacts with the students at Sarvodaya Co-Ed Senior Secondary School in Nanakpura. pic.twitter.com/gLbRXGPOp5 — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

Discussing the work done by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the national capital's schools, Arvind Kejriwal remarked that today, children from private schools were cancelling their admission to enrol in government schools. "Delhi's government schools are so grand, this year, 3.70 lakh children have cancelled admissions in private schools to enrol in our government schools. Children of the rich now study in government schools. This is magic. Today, all children sit on one desk, we have fulfilled Baba Saheb's dream in Delhi," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Elections

Uttar Pradesh has successfully completed three phases of polling. The first phase was held on February 10 with a voter turnout of 62.4%, the second phase on February 14 and a voter turnout of 61% and the third phase on February 20, recording 60.18% voting. The remaining four phases will be held on February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.