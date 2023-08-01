Member Of Ramdas Athawale's RPI Murdered In Powai, Police Suspect Personal Enmity

The president of Ramdas Athawale-led Republican Party of India's Powai Unit Mathadi Youth Cell was killed in Mumbai's Powai area. The deceased was identified as Kishore Gaikwad (34). The accused Vikram Shette (25) and Sandip Bhirade (22) were arrested. The incident took place around 5 PM on Monday evening at Powai's Rama Bai Nagar area. Both the accused attacked the victim with a sharp knife leading to his death.

The Powai Police registered an FIR against both the accused under the IPC section 302 and sections of the Arms Act and they were produced before the court. Both Vikram and Sandip were remanded to five-day police custody.

A Mumbai Police official while speaking to Republic ruled out the political killing angle and said, "Vikram Shette and Sandip Bhirade had personal enmity with the victim. It's not a political killing rather it's because of the dispute between the victim and the accused. We have recovered a weapon from the accused. Both were arrested and were produced in the court today where the duo were sent to police custody."

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale spoke exclusively to Republic TV and said, "Kishore Gaikwad was the youth leader of the party, The police have registered the case and arrested two accused. We will speak to the Maharashtra Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis regarding this case and will demand a thorough investigation into the matter. So far, it appears to be a personal enmity that led to this killing. We don't know if it's a political killing or not. Let the police investigate the matter."