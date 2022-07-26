Member Of Uddhav Camp Meets CM Eknath Shinde, Raises Speculations Over Joining Rebel Camp

Amid the political fight between the Eknath Shinde and the Uddhav Thackeray camp over 'who's real Shiv Sena', former Maharashtra minister and member of the Uddhav camp, Arjun Khotkar met state Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in New Delhi on Monday.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi over his meeting with CM Eknath Shinde, Arjun Khotkar on Tuesday said, "I met Eknath Ji Shinde yesterday (Monday). Yesterday he invited me for tea and breakfast, that's why I along with Raosaheb Patil Danve met him today. For the last 40 years, we have worked together with BJP. We had good relations with the BJP." When asked whether he will join the Shine camp, Khotkar said, "I will decide whether to join Shinde camp or not. I have not decided anything yet. I am still with Shiv Sena."

'I am convinced, Khotkar will join Shinde camp': Raosaheb Danve

Union Minister and BJP leader Raosaheb Patil Danve who was also present along with Arjun Khotkar during the latter's meeting with CM Shinde. said that he is convinced about Khotkar joining the Shinde camp.

Addressing the reporters, Raosaheb Danve said, "In politics, no one is your enemy and no one is your friend. In politics, we can have disputes over some issues and similarly we had some with Khotkar saheb. But after we had a meeting with Eknath Shinde, all the disputes are resolved." On Khotkar joining Shinde camps speculation, Danve said, "I feel, that he is convinced (to join Shinde camp)"

Shiv Sena MPs join Shinde camp

Earlier on July 20, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray witnessed a split in the Parliamentary party after 12 Sena MPs joined hands with CM Shinde, following which, they met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. CM Shinde informed that all the 12 MPs have submitted a letter to the Speaker to form a separate group in the Lok Sabha.

Notably, the 12 Shiv Sena MPs are Shrikant Shinde, Dhairyasheel Mane, Sadashiv Lokhande, Hemant Godse, Hemant Patil, Rajendra Gavit, Sanjay Mandlik, Shrirang Barne, Rahul Shewale, Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav, Krupal Tumane, and Bhavana Gawali.

Also, days after CM Shinde expelled Yuva Sena Secretary Varun Sardesai and appointed a leader from his own faction to the post, the Shinde camp has now gotten more support from the Yuva Sena. In a massive jolt to Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray, more and more Yuva Sena activists are backing the Maharashtra CM.

Image: Facebook-Arjun Khotkar/Instagram-Eknath Shinde