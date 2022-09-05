Members Of Uttar Pradesh Navnirman Sena Burn Effigies Of SP Chief

Meerut (UP), Sep 4 (PTI) Members of the Uttar Pradesh Navnirman Sena here burnt the effigies of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav while protesting over the sending of a delegation to politician Shrikant Tyagi’s house in Noida by the outfit.

Tyagi was arrested last month for assaulting and abusing a woman. A video of the incident had surfaced on social media. Tyagi's bail application was rejected by a Gautam Budhh Nagar court on Friday.

Uttar Pradesh Navnirman Sena president Amit Jani told reporters that the whole country is against Tyagi for his act.

"Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken immediate action against Tyagi but SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is sending a delegation to his house, instead of the victim," said Jani.

Jani said they will organise a mahapanchayat in Lucknow on October 8, in which a motion to boycott will be passed against the leaders standing in support of the “goons”.

Samajwadi Party's Noida (Rural) general secretary Raghavendra Dubey had said the party delegation met Shrikant Tyagi's wife Anu Tyagi and family members at his house in Grand Omaxe Society on Friday.

According to Dubey, during the meeting, Anu Tyagi told the delegation how police allegedly harassed the family. PTI COR CDN RDK