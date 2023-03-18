Mental Age Of Rahul Is Child-like, Who Feels It's Unfortunate To Be MP: CM Shivraj Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is the latest to take on Rahul Gandhi for his anti-India and anti-democracy rant in London. Calling him immature, Chouhan hits out at the Congress leader by saying, Rahul Gandhi is immature and his mental age is child-like. But, the Congress insists on establishing a leader like him as a national leader, who even feels unfortunate to be a parliamentarian.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan lashed out at the Congress leader by saying that Rahul Gandhi has insulted the holy temple of democracy, and the Constitution, and has hurt people's trust. Our booth workers are even more sensitive than him.

Congress should not make its misfortune, country's misfortune: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Talking to the media, the Chief Minister said, "Rahul Gandhi is not mature, his mental age is like a child. But the Congress leaders are determined to project this immature leader as a national leader." He added, "It is very surprising that Rahul Gandhi says, he is an MP unfortunately, now what is the meaning of being MP unfortunately? Is it not an insult to the Parliament, is it not an insult to the people who voted for him and sent him to the Parliament, is it not an insult to the democracy of India."

"He has insulted the holy temple of democracy, he has insulted the Constitution of India, he has insulted the people of this country and has pinched the faith and belief of the people who trusted him," said CM Chouhan, adding that Rahul Gandhi has become so obsessed in opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he has started opposing the country.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan further said, "When Rahul Gandhi is required to speak in the Parliament, he runs to foreign countries and there he criticizes the country." Raising questions to Rahul Gandhi MP CM said, "What Rahul Gandhi speaks about the country on foreign soil, does that not come under treason to the country? Is this Rahul Gandhi's patriotism? Congress leaders like Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh should answer, "Do they agree with Gandhi's statements?"

#WATCH | Rahul Gandhi is not mature. His mental age is like that of a child. Rahul Baba is saying that unfortunately, I am an MP. He insulted the temple of democracy, Constitution & hurt people's trust. Our booth workers are more sensible than him: Madhya Pradesh CM SS Chouhan pic.twitter.com/F7XpGiWKp7 — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2023

The Chief Minister further asked what does Rahul Gandhi mean by these statements and said, "Even a worker of our booth is more intelligent than Rahul Gandhi, but it is unfortunate that the Congress insists on establishing such a leader as a national leader."

He added that Congress should not try to make its misfortune, the country's misfortune.