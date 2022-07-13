Mentioned By Self-claimed Pakistani 'spy', Former VP Hamid Ansari Pins Matter On UPA's MEA

After questions were raised against former VP Hamid Ansari after a Pakistani journalist Nusrat Mirza claimed that he came to India and spied on the Nation between 2005-2011, including on one occasion at the invitation of then-Vice President, Ansari has released a statement on Wednesday. In the statement, Hamid Ansari said that a 'litany of falsehood' has been unleashed on him personally.

Ansari listed the allegations levelled against him that as Vice President of India he had invited the Pakistani journalist, Nusrat Mirza. That he had met him in a conference in New Delhi on 'terrorism' and that while as Ambassador to Iran, he had betrayed the national interest in a matter for which allegations have been made by a former Government official.

In his statement, Hamid Ansari essentially pins the matter on the then Ministry of External Affairs and also the event's organisers, claiming he never invited the journalist/spy in question and didn't meet him either.

Former Vice President Hamid Ansari issues statement

"It is a known fact that invitations to foreign dignitaries by the Vice President of India are on the advice of the Government Generally through the Ministry of External Affairs. ' I had inaugurated the Conference on Terrorism, on December 11, 2010, the 'International Conference of Jurists on International Terrorism and Human Rights. As is the normal practice the list of invitees would have been drawn by the organisers. I never invited him or met him. My work as Ambassador to Iran was at all times within the knowledge of the Government of the day. I am bound by the commitment to national security in such matters and refrain from commenting on them. The Goivernment of India has all the information and is the only authority to tell the truth. It is a matter of record that my stint in Tehran I was appointed India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York. My work there has been acknowledged at home abroad," the former Vice President said in the statement.

BJP cites claims regarding former Vice President Hamid Ansari

Earlier in the day, BJP held a press briefing. The spokesperson of the saffron party, Gaurav Bhatia, quoted the Pakistan journalist, saying, “Mirza said during his India visit, he met him (Ansari) and shared information that is sensitive and secret. We should not forget that the post of Vice President is a Constitutional post and there are many issues that cannot be shared as they are linked to the nation’s security,” BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said at a press conference at the BJP headquarters."

Bhatia said that both the Congress, which was in power then, and Ansari, the then Vice President, 'should tell the nation whether these instances occurred'.

This comes after the Pakistani journalist boasted about having spied on India and reported his findings to the ISI. Mirza claimed that with the help of the then Pakistan Ambassador to India, he had managed to get access to multiple cities, which was not permitted under normal visa norms at the time.