'Mera Ghar Rahul Gandhi Ji Ka Ghar': Bengal Congress Launches Campaign For Disqualified MP

On Tuesday, Congress’ zonal president Ajay Rai and his wife Reena Rai put Rahul Gandhi's name plate at their home. They also stated that their residence is Rahul Gandhi's residence. Rahul Gandhi was ordered to vacate his official residence after he was disqualified from Lok Sabha in connection to a defamation case regarding ‘Modi Surname’.

The Congress has launched a campaign in this regard named “Mera Ghar Rahul Gandhi ka Ghar” (My home is Rahul Gandhi’s home). It was initiated by the province president in Varanasi.

Rai said that the house of every Congress worker in the country belongs to Rahul Gandhi and whatever the government may do, the Congress leader cannot be intimidated. During this, Rajeshwar Patel, Metropolitan President Raghavendra Choubey and others were present.

Rahul Gandhi asked to vacate residence

Following his disqualification as a Member of Parliament, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was asked to leave his official residence on March 27.

The Lok Sabha Housing Committee has written to the Congress politician, demanding him to vacate his 12 Tughlaq Lane property by April 22. The Housing Committee is chaired by BJP MP C.R. Patil.

This was Rahul Gandhi’s fourth term as a Member of the Lower House. He won his first term from Amethi constituency in 2004. This seat was considered as a bastion of Gandhi family but in 2019, he lost the Amethi seat to Union minister Smriti Irani, but won the Wayanad seat in Kerala.

On March 23, the Congress politician was disqualified from the Lok Sabha after being convicted of criminal defamation and sentenced to two years in prison. Rahul Gandhi, during a speech in Karnataka said, “Why do all thieves have Modi Surname?”

After this speech a BJP MLA filed a defamation case and Rahul Gandhi was awarded a 2 -year jail term in the case. Due to this, Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha under Representation of People Act, 1951 which states a person guilty of any offence and sentenced to imprisonment for at least two years is disqualified from the date of his conviction and remains disqualified for a period of six years after release.