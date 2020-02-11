BIG: Merger Of JVM With BJP On February 17; Amit Shah & JP Nadda To Be Present

Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) working committee has passed a resolution to merge the party with BJP in a public meeting in Prabhat Tara Grounds, Ranchi, on February 17. The merger of JVM has been on the cards ever since Babulal Marandi expelled his two-party MLAs Bandhu Tirki and Pradeep Yadav as the two were not in favour of the merger.

After the meeting of the working committee of JVM, Party President and former Jharkhand CM, Babulal Marandi apprised about the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda and party's Jharkhand in-charge Om Mathur during the merger. He added that the disbursement of the asset would be done in a legal way.

"Working committee of the JVM has decided to merge the JVM with BJP. The merger will take place on 17th February in Prabhat Tara Ground, Ranchi in the presence of BJP President J P Nadda, Union Home minister Amit Shah, and BJP Jharkhand in-charge Om Mathur. All the primary members of the JVM and sitting MPS and MLAs will be present. In the meeting, it has also been decided to disburse the asset of the party in a legal way. I had built my own house, now I have decided to move to a bigger house."

BJP welcomes Babulal Marandi's decision

Welcoming Babulal Marandi's decision, Jharkhand BJP co-in charge Nand Kishore Yadav exuded confidence over the merger, stating that it would strengthen the party.

"Babulal Ji is originally from BJP. He has been our tallest leader and first Chief Minister of Jharkhand. BJP will be strengthened with his homecoming in Jharkhand."

After BJP lost power in Jharkhand under the leadership of Raghubar Das, it started looking for a credible tribal face. The party then approached Babulal Marandi, who is a tribal as well as a politician with a clean image. Marandi instantly grabbed the offer by BJP and in no time expelled the MLAs who opposed the merger.

Babulal Marandi had sworn in as first BJP Chief Minister of Jharkhand in the year 2000, after the formation of the state.

