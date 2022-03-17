'Meta-worse For Democracy’: Rahul Gandhi Slams Facebook Over Alleged Bias Towards BJP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed social media giant Facebook on Wednesday, implying that it was bad for democracy. Gandhi shared a compilation of news reports accusing the platform of helping the BJP reach out to voters during the elections.

“Meta-worse for democracy,” Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

He also shared a report of Al Jazeera and The Reporters’ Collective which claimed that Facebook had offered "cheaper deals" to BJP for running election advertisements as compared to other political parties.

The attack comes after Congress president Sonia Gandhi, in the Lok Sabha urged the Central government to put an end to the “systematic interference” of Facebook and other social media giants in India’s electoral politics.

“I urge the government to put an end to the systematic interference and influence of Facebook and other social media giants in the electoral politics of the world’s largest democracy. This is beyond partisan politics,” she said in her zero hour mention. “We need to protect democracy and social harmony regardless of who is in power,” Gandhi said.

Citing unnamed reports, the Congress chief added that "young and old minds were being filled with hate through emotionally charged disinformation and proxy advertising. She claimed that companies like Facebook are aware of it and are profiting from the nexus.

Congress accuses Facebook of 'bias towards BJP'

Earlier, in November 2021, Congress had written to Facebook seeking an internal inquiry into the functioning of its unit in India. In the letter, the grand old party brought to the notice of CEO Mark Zuckerberg the 'apparent and evident' bias that Facebook showed towards the ruling dispensation, despite their 'proclivity for sharing hate speech, misinformation, fake news, and inflammatory content on the platform'.

In 2020 too, Congress had written to Zuckerberg twice questioning the company's neutrality. The November letter to Facebook was issued after a report by The Wall Street Journal said that Facebook's Policy Director for India, South and Central Asia, Ankhi Das, had “opposed applying hate-speech rules” to at least four individuals and groups linked with BJP despite the fact that they were “flagged internally for promoting or participating in violence.”

(With inputs from agency)