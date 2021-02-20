'Metro Man' E Sreedharan Defends Move To Enter Politics; To Contest Kerala Assembly Polls

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV's Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy on Saturday, 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan justified his decision to enter politics. Credited for the construction of the Konkan Railway and the Delhi Metro, Sreedharan is set to officially join BJP on February 21 during the inauguration of the party's statewide Vijaya Yatra from Kasargod. Maintaining that all his professional responsibilities have been completed, he stressed that he still has sufficient stamina and enthusiasm for a foray into politics. Reiterating that he will contest the election, Sreedharan revealed, "I am in touch with the state leadership only not with the Centre. I don't know whether Central leadership is aware that I have decided to join BJP".

E Sreedharan remarked, "Everyone is wondering why as a technocrat I should jump into politics? Particularly, many feel that whatever image I have and the reputation I have will be lost by entering into politics. But I don't think so. I have not joined politics for any particular position or recognition or fame. I have joined only because I will get the opportunity to do something good for the state. So even if I don't succeed, I won't bother about it. At least I will have the satisfaction that I tried my level best."

'No tangible benefit has come to Kerala'

Pitching BJP as an alternative in Kerala, Sreedharan noted that both the Left Demoractic Front and United Democratic Front had failed to live up to the expectations of the people. Claiming that no tangible benefit has come to Kerala, he expressed concern over the increasing dubt burden of the state. Moreover, he contended that the state can progress only if both the Kerala government and the Union government can work together. Reflecting on the gold smuggling scam, the 'Metro Man' contended that it was not fair to blame bureaucracy for the mess. He said, Unfortunately one bureaucrat has been targeted. But the system works not through the bureaucracy. The system works through politics and people want to make easy money in Kerala".

"The other two parties who have been ruling Kerala alternatively in a cyclical fashion- LDF and UDF. They have miserably failed to live up to the expectations of the Keralites. You find that no tangible benefit has come to the state. The most worrying thing is the way the debt burden of the state is increasing," Sreedharan opined.

He added, "Today, the state government is always fighting with the Centre. On every issue, they find fault with that. The Comptroller and Auditor General is not able to function here. Unless the two governments join together, the state cannot progress. BJP has got the perfect chance to get assistance, support and guidance from the government of India."

