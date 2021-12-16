'Metroman' E Sreedharan Quits Politics After Poll Debacle, Says 'no Longer Interested'

Bharatiya Janata Party’s star candidate in Kerala, E Sreedharan, widely known as ‘Metroman’ on Thursday announced his decision to quit politics after facing a debacle in the assembly elections held in Kerala earlier this year. The 90-year-old said that he has learnt his lesson about politics and is not interested anymore.

While addressing a gathering in Ponnani, he said, "I am quitting politics. I am no longer interested in it (in politics)." "I was never a politician and do not wish to. I am 90 now and hence do not want to be in politics. I need not be a politician to serve people, which I am doing through three trusts," Sreedharan added.

E Sreedharan joined the BJP earlier this year in February, prior to the assembly elections, and he was fielded by BJP against Congress' candidate Shafi Prambil and CP Pramod of CPI-M. He was portrayed as the BJPs CM face in Kerala in the 2021 Assembly Elections. However, he lost the Palakkad Assembly constituency to Congress candidate Prambil.

The Metroman further said that he had learnt a lot about politics during his 10-month long political stint. Sreedharan expressed that he was first disappointed by his election loss, but afterwards realised that even if he had won, a single MLA could not do much for the people. To do well in the polls, Sreedharan believes that the BJP in the state needs to shift its policies.

"Even though he (Sreedharan) had lost in the elections, the party needs his service and that's why he is in the national executive of the BJP. Whatever be the reports about his quitting, the party will seek his advice," Surendran said in response to a query.

'Sreedharan was never an active politician,' BJP state leader K Surendran told the reporters. He further said that the BJP will continue to seek his opinion on a variety of issues.



Under his leadership, the construction of the Konkan Railway and the Delhi Metro has been done. E Sreedharan is credited with transforming the face of public transportation in India. Between 1995 and 2012, he was the managing director of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and has revolutionised public transport.

