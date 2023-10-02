MGNREGA And More: Lack Of Audits Of Govt Schemes In WB Raises Concerns, Allegations

In a startling revelation, a recent RTI response from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in June 2023 has exposed a severe lack of financial oversight and accountability in various Government schemes in West Bengal. Notably, there has been no audit conducted on any of the Government schemes, including the Centre's Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) program. This revelation has raised serious concerns about the utilisation of public funds and the transparency of Government initiatives.

The absence of CAG audits is just one facet of a larger problem of alleged misappropriation and mismanagement of public funds in West Bengal as claimed by the Opposition BJP. The Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) initiated a field inquiry, uncovering numerous cases of irregularities and questionable practices within the MGNREGA program. According to the official data, a central team led by the then Joint Secretary (RE) conducted an enquiry from 22.01-2019 to 24.01.2019 and inspected 63 works of which 32 were found to be satisfactory and the remaining 31 had serious shortcomings. The findings of this inquiry shed light on a range of issues plaguing the program:

Splitting of Large Works: One concerning practice identified in the MoRD's report is the splitting of comprehensive projects into smaller components. This tactic is allegedly employed to evade scrutiny by higher authorities responsible for sanctioning such works.

Desilting of Rivulets: The report highlights instances of large-scale desilting of rivulets under the guise of flood protection schemes. These projects were reportedly undertaken without comprehensive Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) prepared in consultation with the irrigation department. The lack of proper planning and collaboration may lead to inefficient utilisation of resources.

Estimation and Payments: The report raises concerns about the estimation and payment process. It alleges that estimates for works were prepared without considering the land profile, and actual measurements of existing terrain and works were not taken into account when disbursing payments. This lack of accurate assessment may result in financial irregularities.

False Claims: The inquiry discovered instances where existing works were fraudulently presented as newly created under the MGNREGA program. This raises questions about the credibility and transparency of the programme's implementation.

Procurement and Tendering: It has been alleged that proper procurement systems and tendering procedures were not followed. Some projects were executed within an exceptionally short time frame of just 15 days after sanction.

Inappropriate Works: The report highlights the undertaking of works that are not permissible under MGNREGA, such as metallic fencing, sand-filled bags for flood protection, and ornamental plants and hedges. This misuse of funds diverts resources from their intended purpose.

Unnecessary Works: Instances of taking up projects that are not needed have also been reported, raising concerns about the rational allocation of resources.

Moreover, the records maintenance and registers for these projects are poorly maintained, further contributing to the lack of transparency and accountability.

In response to these allegations, the West Bengal Government has faced significant backlash. Funds under the MGNREGA scheme to the state have been suspended since March 9, 2022, due to non-compliance with directives from the Central Government. This suspension of funds has had significant implications for the state's fiscal health and its ability to execute rural employment programs effectively.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has expressed its dissatisfaction with the situation and announced plans to launch a massive protest in Delhi on Gandhi Jayanti, on October 2. Their protest is directed against the BJP-led Central government, accusing it of blocking funds for West Bengal under MGNREGA and other schemes. This issue has also reportedly put the fiscal health of the state at risk, with internal confidential records of the CAG suggesting that it is on the verge of collapse.