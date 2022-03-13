Terming the Trinamool Congress (TMC) a 'new party' in Goa, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) Chief Sudin Dhavalikar said that the Mamata Banerjee-led party has lost all seats. The MGP chief had earlier clarified that the party will give 'unconditional' support to the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) which won 20 seats in the state, just one short of total majority, however, it immediately received the support of independent candidates.

MGP on support to BJP and TMC's performance in Goa elections

"We will give unconditional support to BJP, 3 independents supported BJP. We decided to come together to give good administration. We met Fadnavis along with other MLAs. Amit Shah and JP Nadda also contacted me. There are no MLAs from TMC, opposition and Congress does not have a proper mandate. TMC did not get any seats in goa. We and BJP have to run Goa for 5 years. Nobody has come for any benefit. Since TMC is new in goa, they have to take some time here," said Sudin Dhavalikar.

Goa BJP MLAs miffed over support from MGP

Senior BJP leaders are reportedly unhappy with the proposed coalition with MGP. BJP MLAs including Babush Monserrate, Ravi Naik, Govind Gawade, and Subhash Shirodkar expressed their disappointment with BJP accepting the letter of support given by the MGP. They stated that the party was in alliance with Trinamool Congress and is now joining hands with BJP for the sake of power.

Out of all the opposition parties, Congress confined its winning tally to 11; Aam Aadmi Party secured only two seats, while Maharashtrawadi Gomantak won two, and Goa Forward Party was restricted to one seat.

Fadnavis says BJP & MGP have same ideology

Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, was happy with his party's performance in Goa Assembly Elections 2022 while talking to ANI. The BJP leader, appreciating Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claimed that the party's victory in the coastal state is the result of people's faith in the PM.

He further added that the BJP will look to make a post-poll coalition with the independent candidates and look to form the government in Goa.