MGR's 104th Death Anniversary: PM Modi Hails AIADMK Stalwart's Tenure As Tamil Nadu CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to late MG Ramachandran (MGR) - the stalwart leader from Tamil Nadu and the founder of the AIADMK - on his 104th death anniversary on Sunday. The popular actor turned leader, widely known as MGR in Tamil Nadu, is considered to be one of the biggest figures in the political history of Tamil Nadu and is an icon revered across party lines in the southern state. Paying tribute to the legendary actor, PM Modi noted that MGR had launched various initiatives to eradicate poverty and push for women empowerment during MGR's tenure as Tamil Nadu CM.

PM Modi pays tribute to MGR

Bharat Ratna MGR lives in the hearts of several people. Be it the world of films or politics, he was widely respected. During his CM tenures, he initiated numerous efforts towards poverty alleviation and also emphasised on women empowerment. Tributes to MGR on his Jayanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 17, 2021

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami paid floral tributes to his party founder MG Ramachandran on Sunday and hailed the leader as a visionary who left an influential mark on the political sphere in Tamil Nadu. Deputy CM O Pannerselvam hailed the late leader as the 'heartthrob' of the Tamil people as he paid tribute to MGR on his death anniversary. EPS and OPS also paid floral tribute to former CM J Jayalalithaa following which the party flag was hoisted at the AIADMK headquarters.

MGR, Jayalalithaa statues to be unveiled

In poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam are set to unveil life-size bronze statues of former Chief Ministers J Jayalalithaa and MG Ramachandran at the newly-constructed temple at Thirumangalam, Madurai, on Thursday. State Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management R B Udhayakumar while sharing the information said that AIADMK members consider the late leaders as their 'Gods'. He said after consecration, people will be able to offer prayers to MGR and Jayalalithaa.

"As a token of appreciation for their contribution to the party, one senior leader from each of the 234 constituencies has been selected to be honoured at the ceremony. They would also share the stage with CM and would be given a porkili – a golden parrot – along with incentive,” said Udhayakumar.

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are due during April-May 2021 and the political parties have started their campaign. While DMK's MK Stalin is eyeing the Chief Minister seat, AIADMK has arrived at reconciliation between two warring factions - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswami (EPS). Incumbent E Palaniswami has been named as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee.

The BJP is yet to make a formal announcement of the alliance with AIADMK and is in talks with Stalin's estranged brother MK Alagiri. On the other side, AIADMK has said that they are the big-brother within the NDA alliance and after a lot of deliberations, BJP has given in. Meanwhile, Kamal Hassan is on a campaign trail and Alagiri has said that the launch of his political party will be in January. Superstar Rajinikanth who was about to launch his party this year has backed out due to health reasons.

